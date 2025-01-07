ACTUS company press release from 07/01/2025 - ACTUS finance and communication and Calyptus join forces to strengthen their leadership in financial and corporate communication consulting

07/01/2025 - 14:00

Paris, January 7th, 2025

ACTUS finance & communication and Calyptus, two communication consulting agencies, announce that they have joined forces to form a major player in the French financial and corporate communication market, providing executives with strategic guidance and supporting their growth initiatives.

A strengthened leadership position among French listed SMEs (Small & Mid Caps)

With the acquisition of Calyptus, ACTUS finance & communication strengthens its already established leadership position in the financial communication consulting market for listed SMEs and reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the success of its clients.

The new group's status as a leading financial communication consultancy is illustrated by the following figures, the result of ten years of development:

+130 customers, including +100 listed companies , on the Euronext markets in Paris (Euronext®, Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®), as well as on other international markets,

, on the Euronext markets in Paris (Euronext®, Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®), as well as on other international markets, +50 successful IPOs on Euronext markets in Paris,

on Euronext markets in Paris, +€1 billion raised through IPOs , thanks in particular to +€500 million in demand from retail investors,

, thanks in particular to in demand from retail investors, 8 out of 10 times “IPO of the Year” agency (mid-cap category) on Euronext markets in Paris.

In 2024 alone, amid challenging capital market conditions, the ACTUS finance & communication and Calyptus teams contributed to the success of:

+25 financial transactions (capital increase, public offering, bond issue, etc.),

(capital increase, public offering, bond issue, etc.), +100 publishing assignments (financial and extra-financial report, universal registration document, website, newsletter, corporate brochure, letter to shareholders, presentation slideshow, etc.),

(financial and extra-financial report, universal registration document, website, newsletter, corporate brochure, letter to shareholders, presentation slideshow, etc.), +150 financial and corporate events (presentation of financial results, annual general meeting, press conference, site visit, capital market day, roadshow, etc.).

ACTUS finance & communication is also the sole historic “Coach Partner” of the IPOready program

(ex-TechShare), an introductory program to the equity markets organized by Euronext for innovative companies, first launched in 2015.

The united entity reports an annual revenue of over €6 million.

Expert governance and shared values

The group is chaired by Guillaume LE FLOCH, current Chairman of ACTUS finance & communication, surrounded by four partners. Two from ACTUS finance & communication, Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB (DGM) & Mathieu OMNES, and two from Calyptus, Marie CALLEUX & Mathieu CALLEUX.

This expert governance reflects a shared ambition for dynamic and well-structured growth, as well as the commitment to uniting the best practices developed by two companies that share common values (business expertise, customer focus, high standards in mission execution, and a continuous drive for improvement and innovation).

With this acquisition, ACTUS finance & communication also reaffirms its commitment to working closely with business leaders, their teams and their ecosystems, thanks to its dual national presence in Paris and Lyon.

A new dimension for a fully integrated model

The united entities bring together more than 30 talents, combining recognized expertise with market best practices in financial and corporate communication for comprehensive support:

Strategic consulting for companies and their executives in highlighting their mission and positioning, and in defining and implementing a communication strategy to increase the visibility of their achievements among all stakeholders,

for companies and their executives in highlighting their mission and positioning, and in defining and implementing a communication strategy to increase the visibility of their achievements among all stakeholders, Design, copywriting & production of all communication media and tools to support managers in highlighting their key messages across all channels,

of all communication media and tools to support managers in highlighting their key messages across all channels, Development of brand awareness & promotion of companies among all players in the economic and financial community (institutional investors, financial analysts, individual shareholders, journalists, influencers, etc.) and more broadly among their stakeholders (employees, customers, suppliers).

ACTUS finance & communication has developed a fully integrated, tailor-made business model, with no outsourcing, in order to control the key components of its value chain.

ACTUS finance & communication is the only agency to have developed a regulated news wire service (Actusnews Wire), registered with the French “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF), now used by over 200 companies and offering unique access to a proprietary database of nearly 35,000 active individual investors.

Ambitious plans for the future

The combined organization boasts greater depth of resources and a particularly broad range of skills and services, resulting from the two agencies' complementary expertise in both financial and corporate communication.

The new group is now able to provide comprehensive and expanded communication solutions to meet the strategic challenges faced by corporate executives.

The shared ambition of ACTUS finance & communication and Calyptus is:

Provide even greater support to the customers of the new entity,

of the new entity, Expand the customer portfolio to include new listed and private companies, in France and abroad, to further consolidate its position as a key player in financial and corporate communication,

to include new listed and private companies, in France and abroad, to further consolidate its position as a key player in financial and corporate communication, Achieve a level of reputation and expertise in corporate communication comparable to the already established position in financial communication.

Guillaume LE FLOCH, Chairman of ACTUS finance & communication, and Mathieu CALLEUX, Managing Director of Calyptus, add:

“This integration is the fruit of a common vision as well as shared values, cultivated over several. We are significantly strengthening our position as the undisputed leader in the market for financial communication consultancy for listed companies, a sector that is set to become increasingly concentrated over the next few years.

Our new dimension will also enable us to accelerate our development in corporate communication, by benefiting from Calyptus' advanced expertise in this field. In 2025, we are embarking on a new chapter in our history, with the ambition of developing a market-leading financial and corporate communication group in its markets.”

Contact

Guillaume LE FLOCH

Chairman

ACTUS finance & communication

contact@actus.fr

+33 1 53 67 36 36

www.actus.fr