Regulated information
September 22, 2021
Information relating to the share capital and voting rights
as of September 16, 2021
Accor Acquisition Company (the "Company") announces that on September 16, 2021, it proceeded with the repurchase and cancellation of 1,177,847 Class A preference shares, in accordance with the Company's articles of association.
Following this capital reduction, the share capital of the Company amounts to €373,881.53, divided into 37,388,153 shares representing 37,388,153 theoretical voting rights and 35,090,396 exercisable voting rights[1].
|Date
|Number of shares outstanding
|Number of potential voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|09/16/2021
|37,388,153
|37,388,153
|35,090,296
[1] Treasury shares are deprived of voting rights.