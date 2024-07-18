ABEO company press release from 18/07/2024 - ABEO posts Q1 2024/25 revenue of EUR 56.6m and record order intake of EUR 68.6m, up 5.3%

18/07/2024 - 18:00

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment and Official Supporter of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first quarter of its 2024/25 financial year (from 1 April to 30 June 2024).

€m

Unaudited 2024/25 2023/241 Change Change

(LFL2) Sports 30.7 28.7 +7.1% +6.9% Sportainment & Climbing 9.3 13.0 -28.2% -28.8% Changing Rooms 16.5 16.2 +1.6% +1.4% Q1 revenue 56.6 57.9 -2.4% -2.7% Q1 order intake3 68.6 65.2 +5.3% +4.9%

1: 2023/24 revenue as presented and commented upon herein has been restated for the impact of the disposal of ABEO's stake in Vogoscope, in accordance with IFRS 5.

2: refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

3: non-financial data – to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.



ABEO recorded consolidated revenue of €56.6m in Q1 2024/25, down slightly by 2.4% (down 2.7% like-for-like) versus Q1 2023/24. This development does not call into question the Group's medium-term growth prospects, as reflected in the positive trend in order intake.

The Sports division continued to enjoy positive momentum, with revenue up 7.1% driven by Gymnastics and activities in the Benelux countries.

The Sportainment & Climbing division posted revenue of €9.3m, down 28.2% on the same period last year. It should be noted that over the same period last year, the division recorded its 3rd best quarter in volume since the crisis. Core business activities (recreational and sports climbing walls) were down this quarter (-28.5%), affected by economic uncertainty, notably in Europe, which is leading customers to greater caution in their purchasing decisions. However, the order backlog remains at a satisfactory level. As noted, when the full-year results were announced, Fun Spot subsidiary is continuing to implement its action plan to refocus on the business on the secondary equipment market (services and bespoke solutions), the effects of which are already visible in the order intake trend.

Lastly, revenue for the Changing Rooms division came to €16.5m, up 1.6% over the period on the back of buoyant demand in the UK and Germany.



Outlook: new record order intake for the quarter1

Business activity at the start of the year remains buoyant, with record order intake of €68.6m, up 5.3% on Q1 2023/24.

The Group therefore remains confident in maintaining its commercial momentum for the 2024/25 financial year, which will be boosted in terms of visibility by its participation in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Group also expects an improvement in its operating performance driven by the anticipated benefits of Fun Spot repositioning.



Paris 2024, D-8: ABEO in the starting-blocks!

With only 8 days left until the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, ABEO has successfully equipped all venues for the gymnastics, climbing and basketball events. The test phases carried out have all been positive, ensuring everything is running smoothly.

Once again, ABEO will have the opportunity to demonstrate its expertise through its top-level equipment on the world's biggest sporting stage in 2024 and to take up the challenge to promote the values of the sporting world, to support diversity and to offer sustainable solutions.

Let the games begin and the athletes light up the world stage!



Upcoming events

5 November 2024 - H1 2024/25 revenue (after close of trading)

3 December 2024 - H1 2024/25 results (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 248.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.



Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations – Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations – Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92