21/09/2023 - 07:30

Fédération Française de Gymnastique (FFGym), ABEO (ISIN FR0013185857, ABEO) and VOGO (ISIN FR0011532225, ALVGO) announce the signature, during the Internationaux de France this weekend at Accor Arena in Paris, of a three-year partnership to roll out innovative video solutions for the practice of gymnastics in France.

By choosing VOGOSCOPE, the leading turn-key solution for multi-camera capture and live and replay broadcasting, targeting amateur sports and disciplines rarely broadcasted on TV, as well as training centres and local authorities, FFGym is reasserting its commitment to all gymnastics stakeholders to implement its digital strategy.

As part of the new partnership, VOGOSCOPE will support FFGym in its digital transformation and is setting up video capture, broadcasting and analysis kits at national, regional and club levels.

In terms of broadcasting, VOGOSCOPE brings FFGym additional resources for promoting major national competitions, including the France Elite championships and the Top 12 clubs competition. These events will be broadcasted live on the VOGOSCOPE app and the MaGymTV platform.

The partnership also includes the provision of video solutions to improve the performance of athletes. In addition, FFGym intends to use VOGOSCOPE to train coaches and judges, and generate editorial content.

Commenting, James Blateau, Chairman of FFGym, said: “FFGym has been committed for five years to a strategy to digitalise and innovate in gymnastics. After the implementation of the MaGymTV streaming platform, it was a natural move for us to adopt enhanced capture and streaming solutions to boost the visibility and media coverage of our sport. And the partnership serves two functions, as the chosen solutions can also be used to improve the performance of our gymnasts, which is a key priority given the Paris Olympics next year.”

Laure Vianot, C.O.O of VOGOSCOPE, said: “The signing of this partnership is the result of field work conducted with clubs, divisions and committees to understand the specific needs of all types of gymnastics. It is thanks to the involvement of high-level club coaches, interested in how video can boost their coaching sessions, that we were able to develop specific features for gymnastics in our analysis tool.”

Find out more about the VOGOSCOPE solution: www.vogo-group.com/solution/vogoscope-staff/

Find out more about www.abeo-bourse.com

About ABEO

ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. At 31 March 2023, the Group generated revenue of €238.8 million, 74% of which outside France, and boasted a 1,446 strong workforce.

It designs, manufactures and distributes sports and leisure equipment and also provides assistance to professional customers, such as specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, educational bodies, local authorities and construction professionals, in implementing their projects.

ABEO has a unique global offering and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

Find out more: www.groupe-abeo.fr

ABOUT VOGO In the Sports sector, VOGO is a leading international player, with its audio and video solutions for fans and professionals alike. For professionals, VOGO offers analysis and decision-making tools (referee assistance, medical diagnostics, coaching). VOGO's disruptive solution for fans transforms the stadium experience by providing multi-camera content on demand for tablets and smartphones, no matter how many people are connected. VOGO also operates in the Industry sector. All of the Group's technologies are patent-protected. VOGO is based in France (Montpellier, Grenoble and Paris) and has two subsidiaries, one in North America and the other in the United Kingdom.

VOGO operates indirectly in other countries through its network composed of around thirty distributors. VOGO has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock market since November 2018 (ISIN code: FR0011532225 – ALVGO).

More information on www.vogo-group.com



ABOUT FÉDÉRATION FRANÇAISE DE GYMNASTIQUE

Fédération Française de Gymnastique was founded in 1873 and recognised as serving the public interest on 12 April 1903. It now has 325,000 licensees and 1,400 affiliated clubs. As part of its delegated public-service mission, FFGym contributes to the development of four Olympic sports, five high-level disciplines and five popular gym, fitness and leisure activities.

Find out more: www.ffgym.fr



