A planned €5m capital increase

by VOGO reserved to ABEO

ABEO (ISIN: FR0013185857 - ABEO) and VOGO (ISIN: FR0011532225 - ALVGO) today announced their intention to strengthen their commercial and technological partnership to develop joint commercial offers in various sports segments. In this context, VOGO plans to carry out a capital increase without preferential subscription rights, reserved entirely to ABEO in order to support VOGO's development.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for this investment today, under which:

ABEO undertakes to subscribe to a capital increase without preferential subscription rights reserved to it[1], for an amount of approximately €5 million, through the issuance of 869,566 shares at a unit price of €5.75;

Subject to the approval of the resolutions relating to the capital increase and its successful completion, ABEO, whose permanent representative will be Olivier Estèves, will be appointed as a Member of the Board of VOGO.

The completion of this transaction, for a gross amount of €5 million, is subject to the sole approval of VOGO's shareholders at a Combined General Meeting to be convened on 19 April 2023.

The founding shareholders of VOGO[2], which together account for 38.10% of VOGO's share capital and 48.62% of its voting rights, have undertaken to vote in favour of the resolutions on the transaction submitted to the Combined General Meeting.

The subscription price has been set at €5.75 per share, evidencing a premium of 38.55% on the closing price on 7 March 2023.

The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be traded under the same listing line as the existing shares (ISIN: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO). They will be assimilated to the existing shares upon issuance and will confer the same rights as existing shares.

The proceeds of this fundraising will:

strengthen VOGO's resources for international development, particularly in North America;

help VOGO continue implementing its innovation strategy, particularly in the area of detecting concussions in sport.

This planned operation demonstrates a shared desire by both companies to further strengthen their technological and commercial partnership. This partnership was initiated in 2019 and resulted in 2020 in the creation of the joint venture VOGOSCOPE, in order to commercialize worldwide turnkey solutions for multi-camera capturing and Live & Replay video broadcasting for various sports disciplines, training centres and local authorities.

This project also stems from a shared ambition by both allies to identify and address new markets together. In a context of enhanced digitalisation of sport, their combined expertise, blending knowhow in technology and sports equipment, would help drive growth in new market segments and broaden the international reach of both groups.

Olivier Estèves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ABEO, said: "In 2019, we embarked on a successful technological and commercial partnership with VOGO's teams. Over the past four years, we have been able to measure the interest of operators and practitioners for our innovative and differentiated approach incorporating VOGO's solutions. We are now intending to explore new markets together, for example in professional team sports, and for us it was a natural next step to support VOGO's development through a minority stake. This is a strategic investment in line with the evolution of our markets towards increased digitalisation of sports practice and the use of the equipment we develop."

Christophe Carniel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VOGO, said: "As 2024 sporting year approaches, the prospect of having ABEO as one of our key shareholders and also playing an active role on our Board is exciting. We have already been able to measure our proximity and synergies on the market, driven by our shared ambition to continue bringing innovation to the world of sports. I am therefore delighted with the new phase both our companies are embarking on today."

Impact of the proposed capital increase

Following completion of the capital increase, the new shares will represent 17.50% of VOGO's share capital, which will total €621,057.625, divided into 4,968,461 shares. For illustrative purposes, this means that a shareholder who owned 1% of VOGO's share capital before the capital increase would own 0.82% of VOGO's share capital following completion of the capital increase.

Change in shareholding structure after completion of the proposed capital increase

VOGO's shareholding structure before the issuance of the new shares is set out below:

Shareholders Existing capital Number of shares % of capital Voting rights % of voting rights SAS TWO C(1) 630,295 15.38% 1,185,395 18.91% SAS ESPE(2) 589,260 14.38% 1,178,520 18.80% Daniel DEDISSE 267,699 6.53% 535,398 8.54% Véronique PUYAU 74,600 1.82% 149,200 2.38% Subtotal Founders 1,561,854 38.10% 3,048,513 48.62% IRDI/SORIDEC 30,072 0.73% 60,144 0.96% Jeremie LR 60,144 1.47% 120,288 1.92% Subtotal Institutional Investors 90,216 2.20% 180,432 2.88% Floating 2,446,825 59.69% 3,040,679 48.50% TOTAL 4,098,895 100% 6,269,624 100%

(1) 66.6% of which capital is held by Mr. Christophe Carniel, Chairman and CEO of VOGO.

(2) 95% of which capital is held by Mr. Pierre Keiflin, Deputy Managing Director of VOGO.

The issuance of the new shares will have the following impact on VOGO's shareholding structure (ownership and voting rights):

Shareholders Existing capital after the operation Number of shares % of capital Voting rights % of voting rights SAS TWO C(1) 630,295 12.69% 1,185,395 16.60% SAS ESPE(2) 589,260 11.86% 1,178,520 16.51% Daniel DEDISSE 267,699 5.39% 535,398 7.50% Véronique PUYAU 74,600 1.50% 149,200 2.09% Subtotal Founders 1,561,854 31.44% 3,048,513 42.70% IRDI/SORIDEC 30,072 0.61% 60,144 0.84% Jeremie LR 60,144 1.21% 120,288 1.68% Subtotal Institutional Investors 90,216 1.82% 180,432 2.53% ABEO 869,566 17.50% 869,566 12.18% Floating 2,446,825 49.25% 3,040,679 42.59% TOTAL 4,968,461 100% 7,139,190 100%

(1) 66.6% of which capital is held by Mr. Christophe Carniel, Chairman and CEO of VOGO.

(2) 95% of which capital is held by Mr. Pierre Keiflin, Deputy Managing Director of VOGO.



Legal advisors

Fieldfisher acted as legal advisor to VOGO.

Bredin Prat acted as legal advisor to ABEO.



About VOGO

In the Sports sector, VOGO is a leading international player, with its audio and video solutions for fans and professionals alike. For professionals, VOGO offers analysis and decision-making tools (referee assistance, medical diagnostics, coaching). VOGO's disruptive solution for fans transforms the stadium experience by providing multi-camera content on demand for tablets and smartphones, no matter how many people are connected. VOGO also operates in the Industry sector. All of the Group's technologies are patent-protected. VOGO is based in France (Montpellier, Grenoble and Paris) and has two subsidiaries, one in North America and the other in the United Kingdom.

VOGO operates indirectly in other countries through its network composed of around thirty distributors. VOGO has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock market since November 2018 (ISIN code: FR0011532225 – ALVGO).

More information on www.vogo-group.com



About ABEO

ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group made revenue of €205.3 million as at 31 March 2022, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,413 employees.

It designs, manufactures and distributes sports and leisure equipment and also provides assistance to professional customers, such as specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, educational bodies, local authorities and construction professionals, in implementing their projects.

ABEO has a unique global offering and operates in a wide variety of market segments: gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner with sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games. ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

More information on www.abeo-bourse.com



