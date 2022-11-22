22/11/2022 - 18:00

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that t he International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is continuing its trust in ABEO. FIBA has announced that ABEO's specialist team sport brand SCHELDE SPORTS will remain the official global backstop supplier for FIBA 3x3 basketball competitions until 2032.

The extension of this global long-term, multi-event partnership will include FIBA 3x3 World Tour events, the FIBA 3x3 World Cup events, FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers, the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Finals and FIBA 3x3 Continental Cup Finals.

ABEO-owned Schelde Sports have been an official FIBA 3x3 supplier since 2013, the new agreement starts in 2026 and fully includes two additional Olympic cycles. The international brand was appointed the sole supplier of official FIBA 3x3 backstops at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where 3x3 made its Olympic debut, under an agreement which covers also the current Olympic cycle.

Schelde Sports, a global market leader in basketball backstop unit support systems, with a commercial presence in more than sixty countries across six continents, has been developing its products since 1892. They have been a partner of FIBA's Equipment and Venue Centre since 1994.

“We are very proud of the long-term partnership we have built with SCHELDE SPORTS, both in basketball and 3x3,” FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said. “This cooperation played a key role in the professionalization and development of 3x3, which was on full display at the Tokyo Olympics. We are excited to continue to provide our players with these innovative and state-of-the-art backstop units for the most prestigious FIBA 3x3 events.”

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves added : “We are extremely proud to extent our partnership with FIBA as official FIBA 3x3 global backstop supplier. In this strong relationship we are on a shared mission to further develop and promote 3x3 basketball. With the supply of Schelde Sports backstops to major FIBA 3x3 events, the expertise of Schelde Sports continues to be recognized around the world.”

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 205.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2022, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,413 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations – Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations – Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92