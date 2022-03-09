09/03/2022 - 18:00

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today provides an update on the exposure of its activities in Russia and Ukraine.

The Group's activities are not significantly exposed to Russia or Ukraine, which represent approximately 1% of consolidated revenue.

The ABEO Group is organised into different regions worldwide, with production units in Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and the UK), China, Canada and the United States. This organisational structure helps the Group provide locally-based supply services to customers.

Amid the current highly tense geopolitical situation, ABEO is closely monitoring pressure on raw material prices and opportunities to optimise supply chain flows.

As such, the Group has already secured much of its medium-term supplies, in particular by reinforcing its Russian timber inventories before the crisis and is not experiencing any new pressure that has not been anticipated. The type of wood concerned, which accounts for less than 5% of the Group's raw material purchases, is the only raw material sourced from Russia.

The Group remains confident in its ability to develop other supply sources over the coming months.

ABEO has not recorded supply shortages that could jeopardise production capacity at any of its manufacturing facilities.

