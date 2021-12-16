16/12/2021 - 18:00

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment today announces the creation of a new specialised Committee to assist the Board of Directors in monitoring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) issues.

In line with the commitments made by ABEO in this area over many years, the CSR Committee will be tasked with ensuring that the Group anticipates the non-financial challenges, opportunities and risks associated with its business in order to promote responsible value creation. It will make recommendations on the Group's policy and achievements in this area.

The Board will therefore be able to rely on the work of this new Committee for matters relating to CSR strategy and its implementation. It will be chaired by Manuela Borella, independent Director, and composed of Jean Ferrier, Director and Group Deputy CEO, Marc-Olivier Strauss-Kahn, independent Director, Agnès Tixier, Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR representative and Cédric Weinberg, Nobel fund representative.

“The creation of this committee will enable us to respond even better to the environmental and societal challenges associated with our business. The international dimension of the company as well as the number and diversity of CSR initiatives undertaken by the Group warranted the establishment of a governance body responsible for monitoring and structuring the development of these initiatives within the Board of Directors,” Group CEO Olivier Estèves said.

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 174 million for the year ended 31 March 2021, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,339 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

