20/07/2021 - 18:00

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first quarter of its 2021/22 financial year (from 1 April to 30 June 2021).

€m

Unaudited 2021/2022 2020/2021 Change Change LFL1 Sports 20.3 15.9 +26.9% +26.9% Sportainment & Climbing 8.8 8.7 +3.1% +4.0% Changing Rooms 14.8 10.2 +45.6% +45.0% Q1 revenue 44.0 34.8 +26.5% +26.6% Q1 order intake2 53.1 36.8 +44.1% +44.4%

: refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations : non-financial data – to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year

ABEO posted a strong start to the year with sustained growth in Q1 2021/22 revenues of €44m, up 26.5% (26.6% at constant exchange rates). ABEO notes that all of its businesses were hit hard by the strict restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 health crisis in the first quarter of 2020/21.

The Group's three divisions continued to recover and return to growth at the beginning of 2021/22.

The Sports division was up 26.9%, driven by an upturn in the gymnastics business in Europe. The Sportainment & Climbing division, up 3.1%, benefited from a strong recovery in its core business, sports and fun climbing, but continues to feel the impacts of the health crisis on the Sportainment market in the United States. However, ABEO observed a significant pick-up in business momentum, suggesting that the crisis may be coming to an end. Finally, the Changing Rooms division continued to bounce back with a 45.6% increase in revenues in all of the division's operating countries.

Trends and outlook: recovery in 2021/22

In light of the health crisis during the 2020/21 financial year, business at the beginning of the year is very encouraging. Order intake in Q1 2021/22 totalled €53.1m, up sharply by 44.1% (up 44.4% at constant exchange rates). Order intake increased in every division over the period, particularly in June, giving the Group confidence in its outlook for the rest of the current fiscal year – while keeping a close eye on how the pandemic unfolds.

Next releases

15 November 2021 before start of trading 2021/22 H1 revenue 8 December 2021 after close of trading 2021/22 H1 results

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 174 million for the year ended 31 March 2021, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,339 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication