FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 25 November 2020, the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company” or “the Board”) hereby wishes to inform shareholders and the market that arbitration proceedings against ZCCM-IH and Kansanshi Mining Plc (“KMP”) by Kansanshi Holdings Limited (“KHL”) have progressed.

The arbitration tribunal has issued a Partial Final Award (dated 29 January 2021) in the arbitration, pursuant to which ZCCM-IH's defence has been successful and various declarations have been granted in ZCCM-IH's favour. Certain matters remain outstanding and will be addressed by the tribunal in the Final Award.

Therefore, shareholders are advised that the matter is still on-going and may still have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Shareholders will be updated as the case progresses.

Accordingly, shareholders of ZCCM-IH are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company until further information is published.

