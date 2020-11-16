16/11/2020 - 18:00

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

ISSUED: 04 September 2020

FIRST CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“the Board”) (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to advise Shareholders and the market that the Company is in discussions with Glencore Finance (Bermuda) Ltd regarding the future of Mopani Copper Mines Plc (“Mopani”). Glencore Finance is the major shareholder of Carlisa Investments Corporation which in turn is the majority shareholder of Mopani. The circumstances relating to the Company and the full impact of the discussions are currently being determined and may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Friday, 4th September 2020