07/01/2021 - 18:00

On 31 December 2020 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

24,091 Wavestone shares

€ 417,095.51 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 – position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 32,717 shares € 822,701.95 408 transactions SALES 32,299 shares € 813,454.41 396 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin CLEMENT

Financial Communication

Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2020

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital 07/01/2020 3 206 4,091.96 07/01/2020 1 86 1,728.6 07/06/2020 1 100 1,984 07/02/2020 2 200 3,950 07/07/2020 1 3 59.1 07/06/2020 1 100 2,000 07/08/2020 3 210 4,122.59 07/08/2020 1 1 19.7 07/10/2020 4 301 5,871.67 07/10/2020 1 1 19.68 07/13/2020 1 1 19.4 07/13/2020 4 301 5,883.41 07/14/2020 2 101 2,001.82 07/14/2020 2 101 2,009.82 07/15/2020 1 1 19.72 07/15/2020 4 301 6,009.71 07/16/2020 1 100 1,994 07/16/2020 2 200 4,010 07/17/2020 1 1 20 07/17/2020 1 1 20 07/20/2020 3 300 5,985.99 07/20/2020 2 200 4,006 07/21/2020 3 300 6,015.99 07/21/2020 1 100 2,025 07/22/2020 2 200 3,966 07/22/2020 1 100 2,000 07/23/2020 1 9 180 07/24/2020 3 201 4,034.87 07/24/2020 2 101 1,999.88 07/28/2020 2 101 2,020 07/27/2020 1 8 160 07/29/2020 6 501 10,215.09 07/28/2020 2 101 2,006 07/30/2020 3 194 4,037.86 07/29/2020 2 2 40.65 07/31/2020 2 101 2,100.7 07/30/2020 3 237 4,879.81 08/04/2020 2 4 81.5 07/31/2020 2 5 102.9 08/05/2020 2 101 2,035.3 08/03/2020 1 3 61.8 08/06/2020 3 125 2,540.05 08/04/2020 6 466 9,401.5 08/07/2020 2 72 1,439.92 08/05/2020 4 221 4,432.51 08/10/2020 3 201 4,004.14 08/06/2020 4 237 4,761.66 08/11/2020 4 347 7,004.09 08/07/2020 2 142 2,810.63 08/12/2020 2 101 2,045.1 08/11/2020 3 206 4,120.6 08/13/2020 3 201 4,065 08/12/2020 2 2 40.2 08/14/2020 2 85 1,725.35 08/13/2020 2 52 1,040 08/17/2020 1 79 1,591.85 08/14/2020 2 78 1,560.15 08/18/2020 2 101 2,050.3 08/17/2020 1 50 1,000 08/19/2020 2 150 3,015 08/18/2020 1 101 2,045.25 08/20/2020 2 68 1,366.68 08/19/2020 1 18 359.64 08/21/2020 1 1 20 08/20/2020 1 1 19.98 08/24/2020 3 193 3,901.4 08/21/2020 1 1 20 08/25/2020 2 200 4,045 08/24/2020 1 105 2,100 08/26/2020 3 51 1,032.75 08/25/2020 2 12 240.3 08/27/2020 2 121 2,441.3 08/26/2020 4 301 6,035.14 08/28/2020 3 209 4,256.35 08/27/2020 1 1 20 08/31/2020 2 200 4,105 08/28/2020 2 115 2,304.5 09/01/2020 1 100 2,060 09/01/2020 1 100 2,045 09/02/2020 8 700 14,949.98 09/03/2020 3 190 4,183 09/03/2020 5 450 10,020.02 09/04/2020 2 101 2,212.15 09/04/2020 9 725 16,336.35 09/07/2020 1 100 2,410 09/07/2020 6 600 14,440.02 09/08/2020 4 392 9,579.81 09/08/2020 1 100 2,455 09/09/2020 3 182 4,429.41 09/09/2020 1 100 2,455 09/10/2020 7 658 16,266.29 09/10/2020 5 400 10,008.72 09/11/2020 3 212 5,306.59 09/11/2020 6 550 13,907.41 09/14/2020 2 200 5,100 09/14/2020 2 200 5,145 09/15/2020 2 200 5,155 09/15/2020 3 218 5,657.99 09/16/2020 4 400 10,190 09/16/2020 5 500 13,040 09/17/2020 3 216 5,540.4 09/17/2020 2 200 5,180 09/18/2020 9 750 18,945 09/18/2020 2 200 5,085 09/21/2020 6 570 14,205.03 09/21/2020 1 100 2,535 09/23/2020 2 129 3,222.76 09/22/2020 3 206 5,135 09/24/2020 1 1 25 09/23/2020 4 309 7,778/15 09/25/2020 7 700 17,570 09/24/2020 1 1 25 09/28/2020 4 312 8,046.01 09/25/2020 7 657 16,853.36 09/29/2020 1 50 1,267.5 09/28/2020 2 161 4,196 09/30/2020 2 40 1,008.15 09/29/2020 1 4 102.6 10/01/2020 7 680 17,695.03 09/30/2020 4 301 7,720.35 10/02/2020 2 200 5,135 10/01/2020 9 850 22,454.96 10/05/2020 5 500 12,675 10/02/2020 1 100 2,590 10/06/2020 2 200 4,965 10/06/2020 1 100 2,490 10/07/2020 1 1 24.75 10/09/2020 3 15 370.5 10/08/2020 1 98 2,425.5 10/12/2020 2 187 4,650.65 10/09/2020 4 237 5,804.7 10/13/2020 3 300 7,455 10/12/2020 1 55 1,355.75 10/14/2020 1 57 1,410.75 10/13/2020 4 330 8,152.49 10/15/2020 4 202 5,016.61 10/14/2020 5 500 12,275 10/16/2020 4 213 5,386.05 10/15/2020 3 201 4,929.61 10/19/2020 2 200 5,145 10/16/2020 1 1 25.05 10/21/2020 1 100 2,530 10/20/2020 3 230 5,911.99 10/22/2020 3 300 7,500 10/21/2020 6 600 15,109.98 10/23/2020 1 1 25 10/22/2020 1 100 2,480 10/27/2020 2 200 4,855 10/23/2020 1 1 25 10/29/2020 2 101 2,323 10/26/2020 5 500 12,275 10/30/2020 2 200 4,585 10/27/2020 1 100 2,405 11/03/2020 5 385 8,948.13 10/28/2020 7 700 16,450 11/04/2020 7 601 14,408.61 10/29/2020 4 110 2,512.9 11/05/2020 6 501 12,259.17 10/30/2020 3 2,200 50,540 11/06/2020 4 328 8,208.4 11/02/2020 1 71 1,622.35 11/10/2020 4 400 10,110 11/03/2020 1 1 23 11/11/2020 1 1 25.5 11/04/2020 2 101 2,398.6 11/12/2020 4 321 8,184.44 11/05/2020 2 101 2,439.15 11/13/2020 11 954 24,625.22 11/06/2020 3 133 3,287.65 11/16/2020 5 213 5,459.04 11/09/2020 2 200 5,015 11/18/2020 2 132 3,352.69 11/10/2020 2 132 3,300 11/19/2020 6 477 12,206.24 11/11/2020 3 102 2,585.7 11/23/2020 2 200 5,120 11/12/2020 2 122 3,074.4 11/24/2020 1 1 25.6 11/13/2020 10 836 21,378.36 11/25/2020 3 300 7,560 11/16/2020 10 901 22,855.67 11/26/2020 4 312 7,896 11/17/2020 4 222 5,628.41 11/27/2020 2 51 1,290.2 11/18/2020 5 232 5,864.24 11/30/2020 2 200 5,060 11/19/2020 4 187 4,752.04 12/02/2020 15 1,500 38,760 11/20/2020 7 379 9,698.19 12/03/2020 16 1,544 41,150.07 11/23/2020 6 589 15,047.83 12/04/2020 6 587 16,199.91 11/24/2020 6 422 10,637.44 12/07/2020 6 600 16,669.98 11/25/2020 7 483 12,117.46 12/08/2020 8 800 22,050 11/26/2020 1 100 2,520 12/09/2020 13 1,260 35,752 11/27/2020 2 101 2,545.2 12/10/2020 7 604 17,988.99 11/30/2020 3 300 7,539.99 12/11/2020 3 300 8,915.01 12/01/2020 4 322 8,061.69 12/15/2020 8 800 22,960 12/02/2020 2 102 2,551.6 12/16/2020 8 800 23,210 12/04/2020 13 1,294 35,326.85 12/17/2020 4 400 11,700 12/07/2020 14 1,400 38,319.96 12/18/2020 4 400 11,580 12/08/2020 3 208 5,678.4 12/21/2020 6 600 17,350.02 12/09/2020 3 166 4,602.8 12/22/2020 5 500 14,585 12/10/2020 7 700 20,744.99 12/23/2020 2 200 5,880 12/11/2020 8 745 22,020.78 12/24/2020 4 301 8,879.29 12/14/2020 13 1,300 36,945.35 12/29/2020 4 217 6,392.91 12/15/2020 2 80 2,270 12/30/2020 2 101 2,999.6 12/16/2020 5 500 14,390 12/31/2020 1 100 2,962.4 12/17/2020 4 304 8,827.49 12/18/2020 8 735 21,153.81 12/22/2020 4 320 9,292 12/23/2020 3 111 3,246.69 12/24/2020 2 15 440.9 12/28/2020 3 300 8,769.99 12/29/2020 3 201 5,859.29 12/30/2020 6 501 14,679.6 12/31/2020 4 252 7,413.89

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)