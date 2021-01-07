Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  WAVESTONE company press release from 07/01/2021

  07/01/2021 - 18:00

Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2020 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 24,091 Wavestone shares
  • € 417,095.51 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 – position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 32,717 shares  € 822,701.95 408 transactions
SALES 32,299 shares  € 813,454.41 396 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2020

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
07/01/2020 3 206 4,091.96   07/01/2020 1 86 1,728.6
07/06/2020 1 100 1,984   07/02/2020 2 200 3,950
07/07/2020 1 3 59.1   07/06/2020 1 100 2,000
07/08/2020 3 210 4,122.59   07/08/2020 1 1 19.7
07/10/2020 4 301 5,871.67   07/10/2020 1 1 19.68
07/13/2020 1 1 19.4   07/13/2020 4 301 5,883.41
07/14/2020 2 101 2,001.82   07/14/2020 2 101 2,009.82
07/15/2020 1 1 19.72   07/15/2020 4 301 6,009.71
07/16/2020 1 100 1,994   07/16/2020 2 200 4,010
07/17/2020 1 1 20   07/17/2020 1 1 20
07/20/2020 3 300 5,985.99   07/20/2020 2 200 4,006
07/21/2020 3 300 6,015.99   07/21/2020 1 100 2,025
07/22/2020 2 200 3,966   07/22/2020 1 100 2,000
07/23/2020 1 9 180   07/24/2020 3 201 4,034.87
07/24/2020 2 101 1,999.88   07/28/2020 2 101 2,020
07/27/2020 1 8 160   07/29/2020 6 501 10,215.09
07/28/2020 2 101 2,006   07/30/2020 3 194 4,037.86
07/29/2020 2 2 40.65   07/31/2020 2 101 2,100.7
07/30/2020 3 237 4,879.81   08/04/2020 2 4 81.5
07/31/2020 2 5 102.9   08/05/2020 2 101 2,035.3
08/03/2020 1 3 61.8   08/06/2020 3 125 2,540.05
08/04/2020 6 466 9,401.5   08/07/2020 2 72 1,439.92
08/05/2020 4 221 4,432.51   08/10/2020 3 201 4,004.14
08/06/2020 4 237 4,761.66   08/11/2020 4 347 7,004.09
08/07/2020 2 142 2,810.63   08/12/2020 2 101 2,045.1
08/11/2020 3 206 4,120.6   08/13/2020 3 201 4,065
08/12/2020 2 2 40.2   08/14/2020 2 85 1,725.35
08/13/2020 2 52 1,040   08/17/2020 1 79 1,591.85
08/14/2020 2 78 1,560.15   08/18/2020 2 101 2,050.3
08/17/2020 1 50 1,000   08/19/2020 2 150 3,015
08/18/2020 1 101 2,045.25   08/20/2020 2 68 1,366.68
08/19/2020 1 18 359.64   08/21/2020 1 1 20
08/20/2020 1 1 19.98   08/24/2020 3 193 3,901.4
08/21/2020 1 1 20   08/25/2020 2 200 4,045
08/24/2020 1 105 2,100   08/26/2020 3 51 1,032.75
08/25/2020 2 12 240.3   08/27/2020 2 121 2,441.3
08/26/2020 4 301 6,035.14   08/28/2020 3 209 4,256.35
08/27/2020 1 1 20   08/31/2020 2 200 4,105
08/28/2020 2 115 2,304.5   09/01/2020 1 100 2,060
09/01/2020 1 100 2,045   09/02/2020 8 700 14,949.98
09/03/2020 3 190 4,183   09/03/2020 5 450 10,020.02
09/04/2020 2 101 2,212.15   09/04/2020 9 725 16,336.35
09/07/2020 1 100 2,410   09/07/2020 6 600 14,440.02
09/08/2020 4 392 9,579.81   09/08/2020 1 100 2,455
09/09/2020 3 182 4,429.41   09/09/2020 1 100 2,455
09/10/2020 7 658 16,266.29   09/10/2020 5 400 10,008.72
09/11/2020 3 212 5,306.59   09/11/2020 6 550 13,907.41
09/14/2020 2 200 5,100   09/14/2020 2 200 5,145
09/15/2020 2 200 5,155   09/15/2020 3 218 5,657.99
09/16/2020 4 400 10,190   09/16/2020 5 500 13,040
09/17/2020 3 216 5,540.4   09/17/2020 2 200 5,180
09/18/2020 9 750 18,945   09/18/2020 2 200 5,085
09/21/2020 6 570 14,205.03   09/21/2020 1 100 2,535
09/23/2020 2 129 3,222.76   09/22/2020 3 206 5,135
09/24/2020 1 1 25   09/23/2020 4 309 7,778/15
09/25/2020 7 700 17,570   09/24/2020 1 1 25
09/28/2020 4 312 8,046.01   09/25/2020 7 657 16,853.36
09/29/2020 1 50 1,267.5   09/28/2020 2 161 4,196
09/30/2020 2 40 1,008.15   09/29/2020 1 4 102.6
10/01/2020 7 680 17,695.03   09/30/2020 4 301 7,720.35
10/02/2020 2 200 5,135   10/01/2020 9 850 22,454.96
10/05/2020 5 500 12,675   10/02/2020 1 100 2,590
10/06/2020 2 200 4,965   10/06/2020 1 100 2,490
10/07/2020 1 1 24.75   10/09/2020 3 15 370.5
10/08/2020 1 98 2,425.5   10/12/2020 2 187 4,650.65
10/09/2020 4 237 5,804.7   10/13/2020 3 300 7,455
10/12/2020 1 55 1,355.75   10/14/2020 1 57 1,410.75
10/13/2020 4 330 8,152.49   10/15/2020 4 202 5,016.61
10/14/2020 5 500 12,275   10/16/2020 4 213 5,386.05
10/15/2020 3 201 4,929.61   10/19/2020 2 200 5,145
10/16/2020 1 1 25.05   10/21/2020 1 100 2,530
10/20/2020 3 230 5,911.99   10/22/2020 3 300 7,500
10/21/2020 6 600 15,109.98   10/23/2020 1 1 25
10/22/2020 1 100 2,480   10/27/2020 2 200 4,855
10/23/2020 1 1 25   10/29/2020 2 101 2,323
10/26/2020 5 500 12,275   10/30/2020 2 200 4,585
10/27/2020 1 100 2,405   11/03/2020 5 385 8,948.13
10/28/2020 7 700 16,450   11/04/2020 7 601 14,408.61
10/29/2020 4 110 2,512.9   11/05/2020 6 501 12,259.17
10/30/2020 3 2,200 50,540   11/06/2020 4 328 8,208.4
11/02/2020 1 71 1,622.35   11/10/2020 4 400 10,110
11/03/2020 1 1 23   11/11/2020 1 1 25.5
11/04/2020 2 101 2,398.6   11/12/2020 4 321 8,184.44
11/05/2020 2 101 2,439.15   11/13/2020 11 954 24,625.22
11/06/2020 3 133 3,287.65   11/16/2020 5 213 5,459.04
11/09/2020 2 200 5,015   11/18/2020 2 132 3,352.69
11/10/2020 2 132 3,300   11/19/2020 6 477 12,206.24
11/11/2020 3 102 2,585.7   11/23/2020 2 200 5,120
11/12/2020 2 122 3,074.4   11/24/2020 1 1 25.6
11/13/2020 10 836 21,378.36   11/25/2020 3 300 7,560
11/16/2020 10 901 22,855.67   11/26/2020 4 312 7,896
11/17/2020 4 222 5,628.41   11/27/2020 2 51 1,290.2
11/18/2020 5 232 5,864.24   11/30/2020 2 200 5,060
11/19/2020 4 187 4,752.04   12/02/2020 15 1,500 38,760
11/20/2020 7 379 9,698.19   12/03/2020 16 1,544 41,150.07
11/23/2020 6 589 15,047.83   12/04/2020 6 587 16,199.91
11/24/2020 6 422 10,637.44   12/07/2020 6 600 16,669.98
11/25/2020 7 483 12,117.46   12/08/2020 8 800 22,050
11/26/2020 1 100 2,520   12/09/2020 13 1,260 35,752
11/27/2020 2 101 2,545.2   12/10/2020 7 604 17,988.99
11/30/2020 3 300 7,539.99   12/11/2020 3 300 8,915.01
12/01/2020 4 322 8,061.69   12/15/2020 8 800 22,960
12/02/2020 2 102 2,551.6   12/16/2020 8 800 23,210
12/04/2020 13 1,294 35,326.85   12/17/2020 4 400 11,700
12/07/2020 14 1,400 38,319.96   12/18/2020 4 400 11,580
12/08/2020 3 208 5,678.4   12/21/2020 6 600 17,350.02
12/09/2020 3 166 4,602.8   12/22/2020 5 500 14,585
12/10/2020 7 700 20,744.99   12/23/2020 2 200 5,880
12/11/2020 8 745 22,020.78   12/24/2020 4 301 8,879.29
12/14/2020 13 1,300 36,945.35   12/29/2020 4 217 6,392.91
12/15/2020 2 80 2,270   12/30/2020 2 101 2,999.6
12/16/2020 5 500 14,390   12/31/2020 1 100 2,962.4
12/17/2020 4 304 8,827.49          
12/18/2020 8 735 21,153.81          
12/22/2020 4 320 9,292          
12/23/2020 3 111 3,246.69          
12/24/2020 2 15 440.9          
12/28/2020 3 300 8,769.99          
12/29/2020 3 201 5,859.29          
12/30/2020 6 501 14,679.6          
12/31/2020 4 252 7,413.89          

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

