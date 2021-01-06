06/01/2021 - 18:00

The results of the 12th Gaïa Index ratings were announced on Friday, December 18, 2020 in a digital format. For the 11th year running, Wavestone was listed among the top 70 French SMEs and mid-tier firms ranked on the basis of their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performances. In 2020, Wavestone was ranked 2nd for companies with annual revenues between €150m and €500m.

This performance is in line with the objective of the Wavestone 2021 strategic plan to feature among the top 3 firms in its category in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which is measured every year by way of its Gaïa Index rating, SRI benchmark index for mid-caps.

“CSR is at the core of our strategy and all our employees are committed to achieving our objective. In 2019/20, we made significant progress on one of our key diversity topics, disability, with the doubling of our workforce compared to 2018 thanks to a dedicated recruitment program and the growing importance of our Mission Handicap which supports some 30 employees and trains management and HR teams in this area. Also, in terms of ethics, following the adoption of the Middlenext Code of Conduct and the deployment of an application guide, we completed our anti-corruption policy with an e-learning program that 80% of our employees have completed.

At the same time, we have strongly developed the firm's involvement in skills-based sponsorship actions through mentoring and the execution of some 60 pro bono consulting assignments for non-profit organizations with the involvement of more than 130 consultants.

In 2021, our priority will be to act on areas where we are still below our objectives, such as equality between women and men.” said Hélène Cambournac, Wavestone's CSR manager.

A CSR approach built for all stakeholders

Having introduced its CSR approach in 2011, Wavestone has included CSR as one of the four pillars of its strategic plan. Wavestone's CSR approach is built around four priorities which are broken down into seven structural commitments:

Being a responsible and committed employer by promoting the development and self-fulfillment of our employees, and by implementing practical initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion;

by promoting the development and self-fulfillment of our employees, and by implementing practical initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion; To be a trusted partner whose commitment is proven through compliance with strict rules governing transparency, business ethics and data security, and through the relationships we build with our suppliers;

whose commitment is proven through compliance with strict rules governing transparency, business ethics and data security, and through the relationships we build with our suppliers; Wavestone wants to be a committed consulting firm by integrating CSR challenges into our consulting practice;

by integrating CSR challenges into our consulting practice; To have a positive social footprint by succeeding in the challenge of limiting the environmental impact of our business activities and supporting projects that create value for the wider society.

The Gaïa ESG Rating agency is used by many leading portfolio management companies in their business procedures and to make investment decisions.

Consult the Wavestone 2019/20 statement of non-financial performance here.

