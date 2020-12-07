07/12/2020 - 18:00

2020/21 half-year financial report available (French only)

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2020/21 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's webwite at: www.waestone.com/fr/investisseurs (in French only).

An English version of the 2020/21 half-year financial report will be available shortly, also on the company's website.

Approval of the consolidated half-yearly accounts as at September 30, 2020

At its meeting of December 7, 2020, Wavestone's Supervisory Board approved the consolidated half-yearly accounts as at September 30, 2020.

These consolidated half-yearly accounts, identical in all respects to those presented in the December 1, 2020 publication (read the press release here), have been subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

Next event: Q3 2020/21 revenue: Thursday, January 28, 2021, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.