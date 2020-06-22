22/06/2020 - 08:00

Despite the gradual lifting of lockdown measures and given the uncertainty of being able to organize a meeting under satisfactory health safety conditions, Wavestone has exceptionally decided to hold a closed Annual General Meeting on July 28, 2020, i.e. without the physical presence of shareholders.

Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of Wavestone's Supervisory Board, and Pascal Imbert, Chairman of the Management Board, stated: “This decision was taken from a perspective of prudence and responsibility in order to protect the health and safety of everyone. We are very committed to the quality of our governance and our relationship with Wavestone's shareholders, whether institutional, individual or employee. We will therefore make every effort to maintain shareholder dialogue and enable the firm's shareholders to fully enforce their rights”.

The notice of meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on June 19, 2020 and can be accessed on Wavestone's website.

How to vote?

All shareholders, regardless of the number of shares they own, have the right to vote remotely prior to the Meeting.

Internet voting : shareholders will be able to submit their voting instructions, or to appoint a proxy, via the Internet, from July 7, 2020 until July 27, 2020 at 3:00pm (Paris time)



Registered shareholders are invited to connect to the OLIS Actionnaire website (www.nomi.olisnet.com) using their usual IDs.



Bearer shareholders are invited to connect to the Internet portal of their account-holding institution to vote. However, they will only be able to vote at the Wavestone General Meeting it their institution is connected to the VOTACCESS system.



Registered shareholders must return the duly completed form to:



Caceis Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées générales centralisées

14 rue Rouget de Lisle,

92862 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex 09



To be considered, the forms must be received by Caceis Corporate Trust no later than Friday, July 24, 2020.



Bearer shareholders must contact their account-holding institution (no later than the 6th day before the Meeting) to have the duly completed form sent to Caceis Corporate Trust along with a certificate of participation.

As the General Meeting will be a closed meeting, no admission card can be issued.

Written questions

Shareholders may submit written questions to the Management Board by registered letter with return receipt requested by July 22, 2020, or by e-mail to assemblee-generale@wavestone.com until July 27, 2020.

Questions sent by registered letter should be mailed to:



Wavestone - A l'attention du Président du Directoire

Tour Franklin

100-101 terrasse Boieldieu

92042 Paris La Défense Cedex

Shareholders are reminded that written questions must be provided with a registration certificate of the account.

Live webcast

Wavestone will make available to its shareholders a live and recorded webcast of the entire Meeting on its website.

The live webcast will allow shareholders who wish to ask questions to the Management Board during the Meeting to do so via instant messaging (chat).

Shareholders' Club Meeting

Wavestone will organize, as soon as the situations allows it, a meeting in person with its individual shareholders in order to discuss the firm's situation and the outlook for the coming months in a more convivial environment.

To be invited, it is simply necessary to be a member of the firm's Shareholders Club. To join, shareholders are invited to fill out the form available on Wavestone's website, in the Investors section and Shareholders subsection. Membership is free.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.