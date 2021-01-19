19/01/2021 - 08:30

Fives selected WALLIX Inside to secure the connection of the production environment provided by its subsidiary Fives CortX, expert in the collection, analysis, and exploitation of data for the optimization of industrial management.

Thanks to WALLIX, Fives strengthens its "security by design" solutions.

Fives CortX with WALLIX Inside allows manufacturers to capitalize on the data generated by connected industrial machines, while guaranteeing their protection.

Securing production data, a major challenge for Industry 4.0

Cybersecurity is the key to a successful transition to Industry 4.0. Data, at the heart of the economy, is highly coveted by hackers, and the industrial sector is no exception, facing industrial espionage, data encryption with ransom demands (ransomware) among other threats. Manufacturers need to increase the protection of their data, by securing access and improving the cyber-resilience of their production facilities to guarantee business continuity. Otherwise, a successful cyberattack can bring a factory's production line to a halt, causing significant financial losses and damage to brand image.

WALLIX Inside to strengthen the Fives CortX offer

CortX Alchemy, Fives CortX's IoT solution, connects a plant's production environment to a series of business applications, and collects and analyzes the data generated to optimize the productivity of industrial systems and streamline their maintenance.

Conscious of the high expectations of customers and in a desire to continually improve the security of data and its solutions, Fives CortX has chosen WALLIX Inside. This addition, developed by cybersecurity specialist WALLIX and integrated into the CortX Gateway, guarantees the complete security of collection, operation and sharing of machine data.

WALLIX Inside: WALLIX's cybersecurity by design solution

WALLIX has developed WALLIX Inside for industrial engineering specialists. By directly integrating WALLIX Inside, they are able to offer WALLIX technologies for Identity and Access Security by design in their solutions.

With WALLIX Inside, manufacturers can focus on their business, in complete security. They are able to transform and leverage the data generated by connected industrial machines to drive performance, while guaranteeing their protection. The collection and analysis of this data, which is already carried out thanks to Fives CortX's Gateway with now WALLIX Inside embedded, enables manufacturers to optimize production costs, energy bills, and site maintenance, and facilitates work on production lines.

With WALLIX Inside, WALLIX takes yet another step in responding to the needs of the digital transformation in the industrial sector. Factories can safely and securely succeed in their transition to Industry 4.0.

“Fives provides flexible and tailored solutions to optimize industrial sites production and maintenance by capitalizing on field data. AI is at the core of our systems and cybersecurity at the forefront of our minds. Therefore, we ensure the security of flows and data by design. With the solution WALLIX Inside, we incorporate the best technologies in our solutions to guarantee an increased level of security between connected machines and our Gateway IOT, enabling our clients to fully enter Industry 4.0.” explains David Zak, CEO of Fives CortX.

“Our collaboration with Fives CortX is part of a broader strategic partnership to jointly develop secure-by-design solutions for Industry 4.0 based on a shared belief that successful digital transformation requires trust and therefore security. By equipping the Fives CortX Gateway with WALLIX Inside technology, we are contributing to the implementation of connected, secure and packaged solutions enabling manufacturers to tackle the transition to Industry 4.0 with peace of mind and respect for data protection.” comments Didier Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at WALLIX.

About Fives

Within Fives, Fives CortX Fives provides its customers with tailor- made solutions that combine artificial intelligence and data science expertise with a deep understanding of machinery and industrial processes.

As an industrial engineering Group with a heritage of over 200 years, Fives designs and supplies machines, process equipment and production lines for the world's largest industrial players in various sectors such as steel, aerospace and special machining, aluminium, automotive and manufacturing industries, cement, energy, logistics and glass.

The effectiveness of its R&D programs enables Fives to design forward-thinking solutions that anticipate industrials' needs in terms of profitability, performance, quality, safety and respect for the environment.

In 2019, Fives achieved a turnover of €1.99 billion and employed more than 8,400 people in about thirty countries.

www.fivesgroup.com

About WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | [email protected]

