21 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com (FR0010766667 – ALVU FP), a European specialist in online furniture sales, declares the repurchases of own shares carried out under the conditions of article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|20/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|128
|9.05
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|23/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|464
|9.02306
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|24/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|6,108
|9.042264
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|25/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|1,090
|9.017523
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|26/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|112
|9.35
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|27/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|320
|9.747656
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|30/11/2020
|FR0010766667
|6,805
|10.310992
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|01/12/2020
|FR0010766667
|3,320
|11.877982
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|08/12/2020
|FR0010766667
|220
|11
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|09/12/2020
|FR0010766667
|266
|11
|ALXP
Next publication: FY 2019-2020 earnings,
11 January 2021, before start of trading
Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
|Nicolas Bouchez
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 78
|+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 74