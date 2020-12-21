21/12/2020 - 18:00

21 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com (FR0010766667 – ALVU FP), a European specialist in online furniture sales, declares the repurchases of own shares carried out under the conditions of article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 20/11/2020 FR0010766667 128 9.05 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 23/11/2020 FR0010766667 464 9.02306 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 24/11/2020 FR0010766667 6,108 9.042264 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 25/11/2020 FR0010766667 1,090 9.017523 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 26/11/2020 FR0010766667 112 9.35 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 27/11/2020 FR0010766667 320 9.747656 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 30/11/2020 FR0010766667 6,805 10.310992 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 01/12/2020 FR0010766667 3,320 11.877982 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 08/12/2020 FR0010766667 220 11 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 09/12/2020 FR0010766667 266 11 ALXP

Next publication: FY 2019-2020 earnings,

11 January 2021, before start of trading

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.