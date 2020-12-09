09/12/2020 - 07:30

9 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2021.

Date FY 2020 earnings Monday, January 11, 2021 FY 2020 financial report Friday, January 29, 2021 Q1 2021 revenues Wednesday, February 10, 2021 H1 2021 revenues Wednesday, May 12, 2021 H1 2021 earnings Wednesday, June 16, 2021 H1 2021 financial report Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Q3 2021 revenues Wednesday, July 21, 2021 FY 2021 revenues Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.