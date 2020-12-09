Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  VENTE-UNIQUE.COM company press release from 09/12/2020

  09/12/2020 - 07:30

2021 financial reporting calendar

9 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2021.

  Date
FY 2020 earnings Monday, January 11, 2021
FY 2020 financial report Friday, January 29, 2021
Q1 2021 revenues Wednesday, February 10, 2021
H1 2021 revenues  Wednesday, May 12, 2021
H1 2021 earnings Wednesday, June 16, 2021
H1 2021 financial report  Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Q3 2021 revenues Wednesday, July 21, 2021
FY 2021 revenues  Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

