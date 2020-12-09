9 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2021.
|Date
|FY 2020 earnings
|Monday, January 11, 2021
|FY 2020 financial report
|Friday, January 29, 2021
|Q1 2021 revenues
|Wednesday, February 10, 2021
|H1 2021 revenues
|Wednesday, May 12, 2021
|H1 2021 earnings
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|H1 2021 financial report
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Q3 2021 revenues
|Wednesday, July 21, 2021
|FY 2021 revenues
|Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
|Nicolas Bouchez
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 78
|+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 74