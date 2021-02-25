25/02/2021 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel has announced the signature of a lease with TechnicAtome, a specialist in nuclear engineering, involving nearly 5,000 sq. m of floor space including 3,500 sq. m of offices.

The property, acquired by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2019 from a subsidiary of a large industrial group, will be fully occupied by TechnicAtome.

This latest transaction bears witness to the excellent attractiveness and dynamism of the Parc du Golf, the occupancy rate of which now exceeds 91%. The business park is in particular the subject of a BREEAM In-Use certification policy for the vast majority of its buildings.

"Established since 2005 within the Parc du Golf, we are continuing to expand our holdings, convinced of the major economic potential of the region. The arrival of TechnicAtome within the business park consolidates our position and reasserts its attractiveness. We are delighted to welcome them to the park which provides a high-quality working environment," said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisers for the operation: Cushman & Wakefield and Gide Loyrette Nouel

Notary: Allez & Associés

