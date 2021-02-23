23/02/2021 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel has closed the sale of a non-strategic asset located in Nantes to Crédit Agricole Immobilier, the Crédit Agricole group's multi-business real estate expert. The sale concerns a plot of over 10,000 m² occupied by a vacant building. Located on the banks of the Erdre River and the city's university campus, the site benefits from a range of services and amenities and efficient transport links (including tram line 2).

This sale constitutes another step forward in the execution of the real estate firm's disposal plan, with almost 60% of assets sold since its launch in the first half of 2019.

“Despite the ongoing difficult circumstances, Société de la Tour Eiffel is firmly pressing ahead with its plans and continues to solidify its positioning as a real estate listed company focused on offices,” said Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO, Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisors for the transaction: Oudot & Associés (Notaries) / BNP Paribas Real Estate (Broker)

