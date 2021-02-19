19/02/2021 - 18:00

The Board of Directors of the Company, meeting on 19 February 2021 under the chairmanship of Didier Ridoret, has decided in particular, due to differences of opinion with the Chief Executive Officer concerning the strategy of the Company and the pace of the Company's development resulting from the analysis of the changes in business practices and the commercial market

that the term of office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company would not be renewed at the end of its next General Meeting.

The Board underlined the quality of the work carried out so far by Mr. Thomas Georgeon during his term of office, and in particular for having successfully completed the merger-absorption of Affine, and setting up the measures required to react to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors also took note of the measures to be taken with a view to appointing a successor to the Chief Executive Officer.

