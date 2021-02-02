02/02/2021 - 09:00

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a benchmark player in office property in Greater Paris and in high-potential regional cities in France, has been included in the Gaïa ESG Rating for 2020. As of its first year, the property company has achieved 3rd place (out of 78 companies) in the listed SME-ETI category (those with turnover below 150 million euros) and is placed 53rd in the overall ranking of the 230 companies assessed.

Based on a questionnaire on performance in Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues over the past 3 years (2017 to 2019) on 4 main criteria, the Gaïa Rating index has determined the ESG maturity level of the Société de la Tour Eiffel as follows:

82/100 (+8 points compared with 2017) for its Governance,

75/100 (+9 points compared with 2017) on Social issues,

77/100 (+4 points compared with 2017) for the Environment criterion,

55/100 (+21 points compared with 2017) for its Relations with external stakeholders.

The constant progress recorded over the past 3 years on ESG issues testifies to the relevance of the strategy deployed by the property company, in particular within the framework of its CSR action plan 2018-2021, and also marks an additional step forward in achieving actual results for the initiatives taken by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2020.

Since 2009, Gaïa Rating, EthiFinance's ESG rating agency, has carried out an annual data collection campaign covering most of the listed SMEs and mid-cap companies in France. Based on this information, companies are rated on their level of transparency and extra-financial performance. The ranking is used, per category of turnover, to compare peers.

To consult the 2019 Extra-Financial Performance Statement of Société de la Tour Eiffel, please click here.

“This new award, the third in 2020, distinguishes the initiatives taken by Société de la Tour Eiffel on the extra-financial level. That recognition underlines as much the concerted action of our employees to put into practise the commitments made by our property company on a daily basis, as the relevance of our aims in that respect. We are starting 2021 with our focus on performance and are determined to go even further on these issues. Our priorities will be to address Decarbonization, the Circular Economy, the Climate Plan and Biodiversity," commented Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société Tour Eiffel.

Contact

Press relations

Laetitia Baudon - Advisory Director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

[email protected]