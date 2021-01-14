14/01/2021 - 18:00

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a benchmark player in office property in Greater Paris and high-potential regional cities, has announced the completion of a twin transaction: the sale of a non-strategic asset with 3,300 m² of floor space in Les Ulis in the Essonne département (Greater Paris) and its expanded presence within the Parc du Golf in Aix-en-Provence with the acquisition of a building with a floor space of 580 m².

Société de la Tour Eiffel is continuing to deploy its non-strategic asset disposal plan, with the sale of a vacant building with 3,300 m² of floor space to SIV (Société Immobilière Villemiland-Wissous), located in Les Ulis in the Essonne department, at appraisal value. Launched in the first half of 2019, the disposal plan is designed to refocus the property company on its priority objectives, i.e. Greater Paris and high-potential regional cities. The disposal plan is extremely well underway with nearly 61% already secured.

At the same time, the property company is stepping up its presence in the Parc du Golf in Aix-en-Provence by acquiring a “Rubis” office building from a private owner. The asset, with a total floor space of 580 m², consisting of 2 levels (ground floor and garden level) as well as 20 outdoor parking spaces, has been fully leased to a leading design and engineering firm. Ideally positioned in the centre of the Aix-en-Provence business cluster, the Parc du Golf is recognized as a highly attractive business park with an occupancy rate of around 100%. The transaction brings the ownership rate of the property company to nearly 75% of the total area of the business park and complements the previous acquisitions made in 2019.

"Maintaining such a momentum in the current context testifies to the relevance of our business model and the unwavering commitment of the real estate teams. We are in line with the roadmap for our disposal plan and are carrying out our acquisitions with prudence and professionalism," commented Thomas Georgeon, Managing Director of the Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Consultants for the sale operation: Oudot et associés

Consultants for the purchase operation for the transfere : Oudot Notaires & for the transferor: Feraud & Voglimacci Notaires

