Société de la Tour Eiffel, a benchmark player in office property in Greater Paris and in high-potential regional cities, sees its ESG policy doubly rewarded by becoming the winner of the 20th CSR and Global Performance Trophy organized by France's National Council of Chartered Accountants (CSOEC), and the French National Institute of Auditors (CNCC), and the significant improvement of its Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rating with the attainment of the maximum level of 5 Green Stars *****.

20th CSR and Global Performance Trophy organized by France's National Council of Chartered Accountants (CSOEC), and the French National Institute of Auditors (CNCC): Société de la Tour Eiffel wins the Trophy in the category “Best voluntarily reported extra-financial performance statement”.

Société de la Tour Eiffel wins the 20th CSR and Global Performance Trophy organized under the aegis of France's National Council of Chartered Accountants (CSOEC) and the French National Institute of Auditors (CNCC) in the “Best voluntarily reported extra-financial performance statement” category. In particular, the jury underlined the relevance of the identification of issues and risks by the property company as well as its ambitions in terms of waste reuse. More generally, this award honours its Corporate Social Responsibility policy defined as part of its 2018-2021 action plan and based on 4 criteria: tenant satisfaction, regional and societal commitments, environmental footprint, talent recruitment and retention.

The CSR and Global Performance Trophy assesses French and French-speaking entities each year in 5 distinct categories, for their social, societal and environmental approach.

The extra-financial performance document is available for consultation in French here.

GRESB classification: Société de la Tour Eiffel obtains the maximum rating of 5 Green Stars *****

Under this 2020 edition of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking, Société de la Tour Eiffel has seen a significant improvement in its performance with a score of 86/100, an increase of +10 points. The property company obtains 5 Green Stars ***** (+ 2 stars), the best rating awarded by the GRESB foundation. The continuous improvement in its score since its first participation in 2014 underlines the property company's daily investment in responsibility, particularly in the area of energy transition.

The GREBS rating annually assesses the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate assets based on standardized data approved by the capital markets. The organization is an international benchmark in terms of ESG performance and confirms the relevance of the strategy and the excellence of its operational deployment.

“We are honoured to see our ESG strategy, performance and transparency doubly praised this year.

I would like to congratulate all of the company's teams who work on a daily basis to transform our convictions into real and concrete performances. It is their efforts that have been rewarded. The performance model that we are developing is global, integrating financial and the extra-financial issues. I am convinced of the complementarity of the two to ensure our development in the years to come and respond to the challenges, particularly in terms of the climate, which we are all facing," said Thomas Georgeon, Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

