Sold off-plan in October 2018, this building is part of the Karré block developed by Icade. This mixed-use block is ideally located in the Carré de Soie district, one of the four major business hubs in Greater Lyon: a booming business ecosystem and one of the largest employment areas in Lyon.

Designed by Rue Royale Architectes, the K-Bis building is strategically located and enjoys excellent transport links: right next to a T3 tram station and a Line A metro station, close to a ring road exit and only 10 minutes from the Saint-Exupéry Airport. It consists of a four-storey and a seven-storey section with spacious accessible terraces and 82 underground parking spaces.

The building aims to obtain the best environmental labels and certifications, including the Effinergie+ label and HQE certification for service sector buildings with an Excellent rating. The goal is also for the building to surpass Thermal Regulation RT 2012 by at least -40%. In addition, K-Bis received a Pyramide d'Argent from the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI) in the Lyon area.

“After completing the 144-unit Karré Velvet residential building in 2019 and the 9,930-sq.m Karré office building, the end of work on K-Bis means that the Karré block is now complete. This major urban development project will add to the appeal of Carré de Soie, a district that is now an ideal, genuinely diverse place to live and work. This project is therefore fully in line with Icade's Purpose and confirms our role as a partner of choice for Greater Lyon.”, declared Emmanuel Desmaizières, CEO of Icade Promotion.

“We are very pleased to have been handed over the K-Bis building. It has been a unique opportunity to be a part of an ambitious urban project and expand our presence in Greater Lyon. This building's location and design are both socially and environmentally responsible and perfectly reflect the vision and strategy of Société de la Tour Eiffel,” explained Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €14.4bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2020) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2019 economic revenue of nearly €1bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work.

In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a “SIIC” on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

ABOUT SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9bn in assets and a strong client focus. It operates along the entire real estate value chain, supporting companies of all sizes and industries. It manages its assets located in high-potential regions internally following a rigorous process. The Company runs its fast-growing real estate portfolio with a long-term perspective. It is currently implementing a strategic refocus to have 100% of its portfolio invested in office properties, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions. It is now firmly established as a leading player in its sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A constituent of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices www.societetoureiffel.com