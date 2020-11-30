30/11/2020 - 09:00

Société de la Tour Eiffel starts the development

of its Paris-Saclay Eiffel business park with the handover

of two pre-let buildings

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a benchmark player in office property in Greater Paris and in high-potential regional cities, announces the handover on its Paris-Saclay Eiffel business park in Orsay of 2 buildings with 7,600 m² and 6,000 m² of floor space respectively, the construction of which began in early 2019. The two assets were each the subject of the signature of an off-plan lease agreement (BEFA) with the IBM Company and the Paris-Saclay metropolitan authority (CPS).

The handover of the property transaction, representing a total surface area of 13,600 m², including 12,960 m² of light industrial and offices and 700 m² of an inter-office restaurant, marks the start of the development of the Paris-Saclay Eiffel business park (36,000 m²). Located south of Greater Paris, the business park is already benefiting from the attractiveness of the high potential in the surrounding area, including the 8th largest research cluster worldwide, academic excellence (Paris-Saclay University is placed 14th in Shanghai Ranking's Academic Ranking of World Universities), connectivity (regional express railway (RER) line B, high-speed train station (TGV) and less than 5 minutes on foot from the future Greater Paris Express station L18).

Société de la Tour Eiffel has developed a property complex tailored to the needs of tenants, that is modular over time, ecologically responsible and set in a luxurious and harmonious landscaped environment. The two buildings are designed for HQE Excellent certification and will benefit from the bio-sourced Eco Garden quality seal awarded to the Paris-Saclay Eiffel business park, reflecting the daily commitment of the property company in terms of environmental responsibility.

These strengths won over IBM and the Paris-Saclay metropolitan authority from the start of the buildings' construction, in which CPS will set up its headquarters overseeing 27 municipalities, and IBM will set up its research centre dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

"The delivery of this first phase of the Paris-Saclay Eiffel business park, leased by two major players (one public, one private), testifies to the strategic relevance of our choice of locations, particularly in the South of Greater Paris, a fast-expanding, highly attractive hub. As such, we are delighted to cooperate so effectively with the departments of Orsay city hall, the Paris-Saclay metropolitan authority and the Local Planning and Development Authority for Paris-Saclay (EPAPS) to develop the attractiveness of this ambitious project for Greater Paris and continue to serve as a proactive player in regional development," said Thomas Georgeon, Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

