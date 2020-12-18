18/12/2020 - 08:00



The laboratory obtained funding of €350,000 from the French National Research Agency (ANR).

Lyon, 18 December 2020 – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases has announced the creation and funding of a new joint public/private laboratory in partnership with the BIORAN team from the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center (CRNL) and CERMEP (Hospices Civils de Lyon, Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, INSERM, CNRS), the regional biomedical imaging core dedicated to clinical and basic research.

This laboratory, “NeuroImaging for Drug Discovery (NI2D)”, aims to improve understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms of drug candidates developed by Theranexus – in particular at the neuronal and astrocyte level – using novel preclinical neuroimaging tools.

“The approach taken by Theranexus calls for the development of novel neuroimaging tools and we are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with this company in connection with our joint NI2D laboratory” explains Prof. Luc Zimmer, Director of CERMEP and the BIORAN team at the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center.

“We are very happy to be given the opportunity to create this joint laboratory with the research teams at the cutting edge of innovation in neuroimaging from BIORAN and CERMEP and we would like to thank ANR for its funding. This laboratory will be dedicated to improving understanding of the neuronal and glial cell mechanisms of Theranexus drug candidates” concludes Franck Mouthon, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Theranexus.

This project is supported by funding of €350,000 from the French National Research Agency, which comes in addition to the €200,000 already obtained from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region1. The two partners are actively contributing through the provision of staff and equipment.





About Lyon Neuroscience Research Center (CRNL; supervisory authorities: Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, INSERM, CNRS)

CRNL combines the expertise of 18 teams whose common aim is to develop multidisciplinary research in a bid to understand the complexity of brain function as well as certain dysfunctions in relation to neurologic or psychiatric conditions.

Within CRNL, the BIORAN team (Radiopharmaceutical and neurochemical biomarkers) brings together expertise in neurochemistry, neuropharmacology and neuroimaging with the aim of inventing novel probes and imaging protocols for investigating the biochemistry of the brain in diagnostic and therapeutic settings.





ABOUT THERANEXUS

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as “glial cells”) in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com







More information on http://www.theranexus.com

Follow us on Twitter et Linkedln



Contacts :



THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Financial and Administrative Director

[email protected]





ACTUS finance & communication

Guillaume LE FLOCH

Investors relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

[email protected]



FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Medias relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

[email protected]



1 https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/Theranexus_CP_Point_Actualite_Scientifique_VDEF.pdf