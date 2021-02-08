08/02/2021 - 18:00

€m 2020 2019 Change Change

(proforma

LFL)2 9-month turnover1 301.9 272.5 +10.8% -3.2% Q4 turnover1 110.7 96.1 +15.2% +0.3% Total 12-month turnover1 412.6 368.6 +11.9% -2.3%

1 The data presented excludes the contribution of the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January press release), which are included in “discontinued operations” in the 2020 financial statements.

2 Calculated by including in 2019 the pre-consolidation turnover generated by Orone and ADM Value.



Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q4 2020 turnover of €110.7 million, benefiting from the consolidation of ADM Value. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, the Group posted moderate growth of 0.3% over the period, despite the continuing impact of the pandemic.

This performance took annual turnover to €412.6 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis, the full-year decline was limited to 2.3%.

Guidance

With a renewed focus on its core businesses in France, Spain, Switzerland and Latin America following the sale of its Spanish operations, Tessi intends to pursue its development in 2021 by targeting a return to organic growth and by remaining ready to seize new acquisition opportunities.

