08/01/2021 - 18:00

Tessi announces the completion of the sale to the Spanish group Servinform of its interests in Graddo II, BPO Solutions Spain and Diagonal Company Services & Solutions.

By press release on 13 October 2020, Tessi announced the signing of an agreement with Servinform for the disposal of these assets, subject to conditions precedent.

As all the conditions precedent have been fulfilled, this assignment was completed in full on 8 January 2021; Tessi received proceeds of sale amounting to €19 million.

The assets sold contributed €83.3 million to group turnover and current operating income of €0.8 million in 2019.

Tessi remains present in Spain with the companies ISYC and Todo en Cloud, its Consulting & Integration division with Gdoc España, as well as the Spanish activities of ADM value.

The Tessi Group is thus focusing on its primary activities in France, Spain, Switzerland and Latin America. Tessi will continue to develop its services and technology offerings, combining organic and external growth.