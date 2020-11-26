26/11/2020 - 16:30

PRESS RELEASE

SEIF: growth of financial results in the first nine months of 2020

Value of production of € 28,01 Million (+ 26% compared to the same value in 2019)

EBITDA of € 3,57 Million, recording a strong growth in comparison to the same value on 30th September 2019 (€-0,52 Million)

In September 2020 the circulation of Il Fatto Quotidiano growth of 17,3% compared to September 2019; a strong increase was also registered by the website ilfattoquotidiano.it (+47,2% unique browsers and +28,2% viewed pages)

Rome, 26th November 2020 – Società Editoriale Il Fatto (the “company” or “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, listed on AIM Italia and on Euronext Growth, recorded in the first nine months of 2020 a value of production of €28,01 Million, registering a growth of 26,37% with comparison to the same value as of 30th September 2019, equivalent to €22,17 Million.

EBITDA as of 30th September 2020 is €3,57 Million, and registers a strong increase if compared to the same value, slightly negative, as of 30th September 2019, equivalent to -€0,52 Million.

The financial figures of the first nine months of 2020 are accompanied by an increase in the number of circulated copies of Il Fatto Quotidiano, the daily paper published by SEIF: in September 2020, the newspaper registered an average circulation of 53.993 copies per day (paper + digital edition), with an increase of 17,3% compared to September 2019..

In September 2020 the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it recorded a very good performance, with 37.970.927 unique browsers (+47,2% compared to September 2019) and 171.846.287 viewed pages (+28,2% compared to September 2019).

FINANCIAL FIGURES 3rd quarter 2020 3rd quarter 2019 Increase % VALUE OF PRODUCTION (in € Millions) 28,016 22,171 +26,37 EBITDA* (in € Millions) +3,574 -0,520

* EBITDA is defined as: result of the adjusted year of the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components and (iii) amortization of tangible and intangible fixed assets, write-downs and other provisions.

These data are disclosed on a voluntary basis and have not been subject to statutory audit.

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.