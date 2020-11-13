13/11/2020 - 18:35

Commencement of the Second Exercise Period of the "Warrants SEIF 2019 - 2021"

Rome, 13 November 2020 - SEIF S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, company whose shares are traded both on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that the second of the three periods provided for the exercise of the "Warrants SEIF 2019-2021", ISIN code IT0005364143 ("Warrants") will open on Monday, 16 November 2020 and will end on Monday, 30 November 2020 included ("Second Exercise Period"), as provided for in the relevant regulations ("SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021").

Warrants holders may request to subscribe to newly issued ordinary shares at a ratio of n. 1 share for every n. 4 Warrants presented for the exercise at a price of Euro 0,88.

Pursuant to article 4 of the SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021, subscription requests may be made on any bank working day during the Second Exercise Period and shall be presented to the intermediary belonging to Monte Titoli S.p.A. with whom the Warrants are deposited.

The conversion shares subscribed by the Warrants holders during the Second Exercise Period will be made available for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., from 1st December 2020.

The conversion shares subscribed in the exercise of the Warrants will have the same rights as the ordinary shares of the Company. It is understood that, if the Warrants holders do not request to subscribe the conversion shares by the end of the Second Exercise Period, they will lose their right, without prejudice to the right to exercise the Warrants again in the following exercise period.

For further information, please refer to the SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021, available on the Company's website at www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations/Warrant section.

