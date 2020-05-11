11/05/2020 - 18:45

PRESS RELEASE

SEIF: RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Rome, 11 May 2020 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. states that on May 4th, 2020 Professor Lucia Calvosa resigned from her office of independent director on the basis of her appointment by the MEF (Italian ministry of economy and finance) as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eni S.p.A. (whose Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2020).

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company - stated the Chairman and CEO of SEIF Cinzia Monteverdi - I would like to thank Lucia Calvosa very much for having been with us during these important years of growth; we won't forget her precious contribution”.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.