01/05/2020 - 18:30

Paris, 1st May 2020

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, today announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 30 April 2020 under number R.20-009.

The Universal Registration Document includes:

The annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019;

The corporate governance report;

The statement of non-financial performance and the report of one of the statutory auditors appointed as the independent third-party body;

A description of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document contains information on the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on the Group, including risk factors presented in section 3, as well as events having a potentially significant influence on the outlook presented under section 10.

Lastly, the Company also announces that, given the current situation and in agreement with the Supervisory Board which met on 22 April 2020, the Executive Board has decided not to propose a dividend pay-out on 2019 earnings at the next General Meeting. The date of this General Meeting, as well as any specific arrangements in light of the ongoing situation, will be provided shortly.

This Universal Registration Document can be viewed on the Roche Bobois financial website, www.finance-roche-bobois.com, under Investors, Financial Information.





CONTACT

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr



Actus Finance – Alexandra Prisa

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

aprisa@actus.fr





