09/02/2021 - 15:00

Acquired in 2018, East Hill is fully integrated into the Quadpack brand, as the company boosts its expansion strategy in the American continent

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has started a major expansion drive, to broaden its operations in the Americas region. Quadpack aims to conquer one per cent of the $6 billion beauty packaging market by 2025. Preparations include the integration of East Hill Industries into the Quadpack brand, new sales offices in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, and a sourcing center in Mexico.

“The time is right to broaden our reach,” said Anthony Le Minoux, Quadpack Managing Director – Americas. “Since strengthening our US presence by joining with East Hill in 2018, we have doubled the size of our business. All the pieces are in place: we have a targeted portfolio of own-manufactured products, a network of satellite offices in key US cities, a sourcing center in Mexico to work with continental partners and a massively expanded US decoration plant. We're ready to take our business in the Americas to the next level.”

Quadpack's portfolio includes both its own Q-Line range and packaging solutions from its manufacturing partners. Q-Line is a collection of smart, modular solutions made at Quadpack's European factories, that are locally stocked, assembled and personalized at Quadpack's warehousing and decoration plant in Dallas, Texas. The business model gives Quadpack the agility to offer late differentiation, an accelerated time to market and a lower carbon footprint. A third of all orders are produced or assembled locally, according to its practise of delivering solutions in the region, for the region.

Two years since its last major US push, Quadpack has led innovations in wooden packaging, jar manufacture and sustainable solutions for beauty brands worldwide. What's more, Quadpack was among the first beauty packaging companies to embrace e-commerce in the Americas. Its online store, InStockPack, managed from the Dallas office, has been successfully servicing start-ups, indie brands and fillers since its launch in 2019.

The expansion plans will give beauty brands in the region access to Quadpack's packaging expertise and innovations, particularly in airless, wood and other sustainable solutions such as Sulapac® biocomposite packaging. They will also be able to purchase from InStockPack.

Quadpack is currently surveying local markets with a view to expanding its network of manufacturing partners.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Quadpack Industries operates in its three key territories of Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

