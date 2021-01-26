26/01/2021 - 18:00



Prodways Group (Euronext Paris : PWG), specialist in digital design and manufacturing, announces the sale of two 3D Prodways ProMaker LD20 printers from its advanced MOVINGLight® technology to the Italian group GEO (Gruppo Europeo di Ortodonzia).

This client, a leader in Italian orthodontics, designs and manufactures dental trays in 3D printing.

With this new contract, the Prodways group reinforces its European leadership in this application of transparent orthodontic aligners. The Prodways group equips leading players in France, Germany, Poland, Scandinavia, now in Italy and, in total, about 30 customers in over 10 countries for this application.

The ProMaker LD20 printer from Prodways Group is the most productive machine of the MovingLight technology range.

Its material consumption can differ from 1T to 3T per year according to the intensity of use by customers. The sale of these two machines is linked to a material supply contract and will more than double GEO's capacity to support its growth.

This success reinforces the positioning of the Prodways group on the custom applications of series production issued from 3D printing and digital manufacturing.





About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group generated revenue of €71.3 million in 2019.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter! @Prodways





Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 [email protected]



PRESS CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 [email protected]





Disclaimer

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country