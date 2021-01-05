05/01/2021 - 18:00



Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPAR-BNP PARIBAS Group, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2020 :

Number of shares: 50,720

Cash balance: €63,975.84



For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 49,723

Cash balance: €47,711.26



During the second half of 2020, a total of:

Purchases 92,555 shares €173,938.49 224 transactions Sales 96,887 shares €188,604.29 234 transactions





About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter





INVESTOR CONTACTS

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/[email protected]



PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/[email protected]

