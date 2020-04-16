16/04/2020 - 08:00

Paris, 16 April 2020, 8:00 a.m.,

Prodways Group, an integrated specialist in industrial 3D printing (machines, materials, software and production of parts), has contracted the sale of liquid resins to two European dental specialists. These first successes on an industrial scale validate Prodways Group development strategy focused on plastic machines and materials for production applications.

The first client, a fast-growing company in the orthodontic sector, has equipped itself with several Prodways ProMaker LD10 and LD20 machines to increase its production capacities to nearly one million clear aligners per year. At the same time, the company is accelerating its consumption of PLASTCure Model liquid resin specifically developed for 3D printing of dental models used for production of clear aligners requiring a high level of accuracy.

The second client is a global player in the dental industry, renewing and increasing its consumption of Prodways materials.

These two recent industrial customers should consume together several tens of tons of materials once their production has stabilized, demonstrating the growing use of 3D printing in this sector.

The material sales activity is one of the most profitable activities of the group. It is driven by the growth of the installed base of printers, but also by the demand of customers looking for Prodways' expertise in medical materials.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Analyst relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 44 77 77 /investors@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/mclairet@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.