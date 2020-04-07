07/04/2020 - 18:00

Paris, 7 April 2020, 6:00 p.m.,

Prodways Group (Euronext Paris: PWG) confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria in accordance with the decree no. 2014-283 dated March 4, 2014, i.e. less than 5,000 people employed, annual revenue of less than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet of less than €2 billion. These criteria apply to the Group as a whole.

Accordingly, Prodways Group shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts, which benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional French equity savings plans (PEA).

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

