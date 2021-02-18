18/02/2021 - 18:00

Lyon, 18 February 2021

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2020/21 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 18 February 2021 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: http://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.



