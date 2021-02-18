Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  OL GROUPE company press release from 18/02/2021

  18/02/2021 - 18:00

PUBLICATION OF THE FIRST-HALF 2020/21 FINANCIAL REPORT (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, 18 February 2021

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2020/21 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 18 February 2021 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: http://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.

 

 
OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email: [email protected]
 
www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C
 
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 
