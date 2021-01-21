Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  OL GROUPE company press release from 21/01/2021

  21/01/2021 - 18:20

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 12/31/20

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 58 206 656
Number of real voting rights
 		 92 524 741
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 94 185 274



For more information:

OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email : [email protected]
 
www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Compartiment B
 
Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable - CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN : FR0010428771
Reuters : OLG.PA
Bloomberg : OLG FP
ICB : 5755 Services de loisirs
