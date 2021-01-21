Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 11/30/20

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulation

Total number of shares 58 206 656
Number of real voting rights 92 585 000
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 94 185 274



OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email : [email protected]
 
www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Compartiment B
 
Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable - CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN : FR0010428771
Reuters : OLG.PA
Bloomberg : OLG FP
ICB : 5755 Services de loisirs
