13/01/2021 - 18:55

Lyon, 13 January 2021



Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to loan Moussa Dembélé to Atlético de Madrid until 30 June 2021 for a fee of €1.5 million.

The loan also carries a purchase option set at €33.5 million, plus potential incentives of a maximum of €5 million and a sell-on fee of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

After joining Olympique Lyonnais in August 2018 from Celtic FC (Glasgow) for €22 million, the French U21 international played 108 matches with OL and scored 25 goals. Under contract until 30 June 2023, Moussa participated in OL's exceptional run in the Final 8 in Lisbon last summer, scoring a double against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final.



To compensate for Moussa's departure to Atlético de Madrid, Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Algerian international striker Islam Slimani for 18 months, i.e. until 30 June 2022.

A free agent from English club Leicester, Islam Slimani is coming off a sound career, with 380 professional matches to his credit, including 69 caps with the Algerian national team (30 goals), with whom he won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Djamel Benlamri.

Aged 32, Islam Slimani was loaned last season to AS Monaco where he was voted the second-best African player in Ligue 1 with nine goals scored in 18 matches. Winner of the Algerian Golden Boot in 2013, Islam has also played in the top tier in Portugal (Sporting CP), England (Leicester, Newcastle) and Turkey (Fenerbahçe), winning several trophies along the way, including the Portugal Cup and Super Cup in 2015.



In addition, Olympique Lyonnais confirms that Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas will be loaned to Brest, with no fee or purchase option, until 30 June 2021. Jean came to OL from Flamengo during the summer of 2019, and played 25 matches with OL, all competitions combined, scoring three goals. This loan will enable Jean, who remains under contract with Olympique Lyonnais until 30 June 2024, to obtain more playing time during the second half of the season.





