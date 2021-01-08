08/01/2021 - 18:00

Lyon, January 8 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

384,426 shares

€ 77,921.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 653

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,288 shares for € 453,047.42

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 218,082 shares for € 472,489.43



As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account: 391,220 shares € 58,600.79 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 654 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 501 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 214,535 shares for € 534,716.00 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,664 shares for € 436,120.92



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 294,516 shares € 190,384.17





The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

