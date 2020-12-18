18/12/2020 - 19:30

Lyon, 18 December 2020



Following a preliminary agreement from bank and bond lenders, OL subscribed to a €76.4 million “PGE” (loan guaranteed by the French government) on 18 December 2020, with a maturity of 12 months. At the end of that period, the Group can exercise a 1-5-year amortisation option.



In the context of the current Covid-19 crisis, this new financing will strengthen the Group's available cash and give the Group the flexibility it needs to plan its future development with confidence.



* On 23 July 2020, OL Groupe subscribed to a PGE of €92.6 million, with a maturity of 12 months. At the end of that period, the Group can exercise a 1-5-year amortisation option.



Next press release: Revenue for the first half of 2020/21 on 16 February 2021 after Euronext markets close.

