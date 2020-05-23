23/05/2020 - 18:20

Saturday, 23 May 2020



Olympique Lyonnais acknowledges that the Paris Administrative Court has declared itself incompetent with regard to form, concerning OL's appeal against the 30 April 2020 decisions of the LFP's Board of Directors.

The Administrative Court declared that the appeal had to be lodged with the Conseil d'État, the only body competent to rule on pronouncements of a regulatory nature made by a national authority, such as the LFP.

Even though the Board's decision was prejudicial to Olympique Lyonnais, in particular with regard to club rankings, as confirmed by several previous decisions, Olympique Lyonnais acknowledges the position of the Paris Administrative Court and on Monday morning will appeal to the Conseil d'État, the only competent body in both the first and last instance.

Olympique Lyonnais is nevertheless surprised that the LFP has already expressed its satisfaction with the position of the Administrative Court, whereas the Court has in no way announced a decision on the merits of the case!

This development therefore has no impact on the substance of the appeal lodged by Olympique Lyonnais.

