19/05/2020 - 18:30

Lyon, 19 May 2020



Olympique Lyonnais Groupe has reallocated 72,949 shares held in treasury, representing a portion of the shares acquired under the Company's share buyback programme.

These shares, initially earmarked for share grants under the Company's incentive plans, have now been made available for the purpose of exchanges or other payments, in the context of acquisitions.

These shares have been exchanged for shares of LDLC ASVEL, pursuant to the agreements signed on 21 June 2019; they represent an additional investment of 2.36% in the share capital of LDLC ASVEL.

As a result of this transaction, OL Groupe now holds 33.33% of the share capital of LDLC ASVEL.



As of 30 April 2020, the Company held 751,564 OL Groupe shares (excluding the liquidity contract).

