04/05/2020 - 18:25

Olympique Lyonnais has recognised the decision proposed by the officers of the French Professional Football League (LFP) and ratified this afternoon by its Board of Directors. The decision put an end to the 2019/20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons, based on French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's speech to the National Assembly on the approach for easing lockdown restrictions.

The government's decision did not seem to impose an absolute ban on continuing Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 play, however, as Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu had previously left open the possibility of playing in August, should the public health situation permit.

In this context, Olympique Lyonnais proposed on Tuesday that the LFP consider an alternative solution that would make it possible to finish the regular season. This proposal had the advantage of preserving the equity inherent in every sporting competition. It would also have been in phase with UEFA's proposals for qualification based on “sporting merit” according to “objective, transparent and non-discriminatory” principles.

This solution was based on play-offs and play-downs, a championship title for PSG and a limited, three-week schedule, in line with public health constraints. It also included an innovative format which might have been attractive to broadcasters, who currently lack content, as well as to sports betting organisations and all other participants in the football sector. Specifically, the solution was in line with UEFA's preference that each country's competition be pursued.

Given that France's Ligue 1 competition has been halted, as announced today by the LFP, Olympique Lyonnais reserves the right to appeal against this decision and seek damages, in particular for the loss of its chances and with regard to the test cases underway in other professional sports, because the losses for the club total in the tens of millions of euros.

Olympique Lyonnais sincerely congratulates Ligue 1 champion PSG and Ligue 2 champion Lorient, as announced today, and hopes that the OL women's team can quickly be awarded the same prize.

