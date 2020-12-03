03/12/2020 - 18:00

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€m) H1 2019-2020 H1 2020-2021 Change Turnover 143.0 131.2 -8.3% o/w Closures 92.1 84.6 -8.2% o/w Winemaking 50.9 46.6 -8.4% Recurring operating profit 23.3 21.0 -9.9% o/w Closures 16.6 14.4 -13.3% o/w Winemaking 7.8 7.4 -5.8% o/w Corporate (1.1) (0.8) Non-recurring operating profit/(loss) (0.3) (0.2) Operating profit 23.0 20.7 -9.9% Financial profit/(loss) (0.6) (1.2) Tax (6.5) (5.3) Net profit 16.0 14.2 -10.8% Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (1.1) - Group net profit 14.8 14.2 -4.5% Shareholders' equity 271.6 299.8 +10.4% Net debt 80.6 57.0 -29.3%

Oeneo's 2020-2021 half-yearly consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on December 2nd, 2020. The half-yearly financial report will be available on the Group's website www.oeneo.com from December 4th, 2020.

Oeneo Group has held up well in the first half of 2020 amid the health crisis, which slowed business mainly during the first quarter. The resilience of its model makes for solid economic indicators, including a high recurring operating margin and a stronger financial position.

Turnover for the period came in at €131.2 million, down 8.3% year on year. The majority of the decrease in turnover was reported in the first quarter, due to restrictive measures introduced due to the health crisis, which strongly disrupted the Group's operations from April to June and reinforced customers' wait-and-see approach. In the second quarter, the Group demonstrated its ability to rebound with business back at prior-year levels and uniform increases across both divisions.

Recurring operating profit totaled €21.0 million, down a contained 9.9% at a similar level to the decrease in turnover, allowing the Group to maintain a solid 16.0% operating margin. These results are all the more satisfying in that they take into account the payment of a one-off Covid bonus of €1.1 million to the Group's employees. The lower absorption of fixed costs due to the business slowdown was for the most part offset by an improvement in the yield from raw materials in both divisions and by productivity gains in Winemaking. The cost of long-term incentive plans for key managers, which take the form of performance share awards, also decreased to €0.4 million (versus €1.1 million in the first half of 2019-2020).

Given the lack of any non-recurring expenses, operating profit came in at €20.7 million. Financial loss amounted to €1.2 million and includes, for the first months of the period, the one-off additional cost of setting up the syndicated loan. Group net profit amounted to €14.2 million, on a par with the first half of the previous year (€14.8 million), in a more complex environment. Discontinued operations have been shut down and no longer have an impact on this year's results.

Shareholders' equity advanced to €299.8 million compared to €271.6 million at September 30, 2019. Net debt (including €6.2 million of debt linked to leases as a result of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases") came to €57.0 million at September 30, 2020, representing a low net gearing ratio of 19.0%.

Cash flow from operations for the period amounted to €7.8 million, mitigated as every year by the seasonal peak in working capital at September 30 (up by €15.2 million since March 31, 2020). It covers almost all of the period's investments, which amount to €8.4 million. Oeneo's cash position remained largely positive at €56.5 million at September 30, 2020.

On the strength of its solid business model, the Group intends to continue consolidating its market shares in the second half while preserving its margins in an environment that remains uncertain, with new restrictions introduced in Europe and the California wildfires that have impacted the 2020 harvest in the US.

Performance review by division

CLOSURES: Recurring operating margin of 17.0%

Oeneo's Closures division reported turnover of €84.6 million, down by just 6.8% at constant exchange rates (down 8.2% at current exchange rates). The positive trend in very high-end Diam closures (biosourced Origine range and Diam 10 and 30) mitigated the crisis-related decrease in mid-range volumes.

The drop in cork prices partially offset a lower absorption of fixed costs due to the decrease in volumes. Recurring operating margin for the period remained solid at 17.0% (down by 1 percent year on year). This performance confirms the division's potential for profitability once more normal conditions resume.

The division has confidence in its capacity to deliver a solid full-year performance despite the persistently uncertain conditions, thanks to the strong loyalty of its existing customers and regular new wins across all geographic regions.

WINEMAKING: Reaping the success of our productivity initiatives

Turnover for the Winemaking division came in at €46.6 million, down 7.8% at constant exchange rates. This represents a resilient performance, despite the health crisis and adverse weather conditions (California wildfires), which led customers to take a wait-and-see approach.

Despite this business slowdown due to the economic context, the division's recurring operating margin advanced to 15.8%, up 0.4 points year on year, reflecting the success of the measures taken to optimize the raw materials yield and improve productivity. The recovery of Etablissements Cenci is also progressing on schedule, with the operating loss contained at €1.0 million over the period (€1.4 million loss in H1 2019-2020).

While expecting a moderate downturn over the full year due to the health crisis, the division aims to consolidate this resilient trend in the second half.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the third quarter of 2020-2021 on January 21st, 2021 .

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

APPENDICES

BALANCE SHEET

In thousands of euros 30/09/2019 30/09/2020 Goodwill 47,474 47,417 Intangible assets 4,688 4,455 Property, plant & equipment 127,841 136,246 Financial assets 938 1,867 Deferred tax assets and other long-term assets 1,456 2,121 Total non-current assets 182,397 192 106 Inventories and work in progress 140,924 139,544 Trade and other receivables 94,184 84,939 Tax receivables 524 1,463 Other current assets 2,799 2,874 Cash and cash equivalents 25,632 56,447 Total current assets 264,062 285,267 Assets related to operations held for sale 1,577 393 Total assets 448,037 477,766 In thousands of euros Paid-in capital 65,052 65,052 Share premium 35,648 35,648 Reserves and retained earnings 156,060 184,924 Profit for the period 14,846 14,177 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 271,607 299,802 Minority interests 6 (47) Total shareholders' equity 271,612 299,754 Borrowings and debt 36,062 71,834 Employee benefits 3,586 3,300 Other provisions 612 145 Deferred taxes 3,899 3,181 Other non-current liabilities 8,392 9,383 Total non-current liabilities 52,551 87,843 Borrowings and short-term bank debt

(portion due in less than 1 year) 70,233 41,577 Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year) 662 412 Trade and other payables 49,923 44,627 Other current liabilities 3,055 3,553 Total current liabilities 123,873 90,168 Liabilities related to operations held for sale - - Total liabilities 448,037 477,766

PROFIT & LOSS

In thousands of euros 30/09/2019 30/09/2020 Turnover 143,027 131,218 Other operating income 132 135 Cost of goods purchased (60,136) (53,304) External costs (23,270) (20,621) Payroll costs (26,118) (27,212) Tax (1,300) (1,193) Depreciation and amortization (6,739) (7,730) Provisions (2,789) (732) Other recurring income and expenses 481 421 Résultat Opérationnel Courant 23,288 20,981 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (265) (237) Operating profit 23,024 20,743 Income from cash and cash equivalents 129 36 Cost of gross debt (676) (1 346) Cost of net debt (548) (1,310) Other financial income and expenses (43) 113 Profit before tax 22,432 19,546 Income tax (6,505) (5,278) Profit after tax 15,927 14,268 Net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 39 (31) Net income from continuing operations 15,966 14,237 Minority interests 21 (60) Group net profit from continuing operations 15,945 14,177 Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (1,141) - Net profit from consolidated operations 14,825 14,237 Group net profit 14,846 14,177

CASH FLOW STATEMENT