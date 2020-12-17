17/12/2020 - 18:00

Press Release

Paris, 17 December 2020 – 6 pm

Acquisition of a strategic stake in SYNC

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the French AdTech company dedicated to mobile advertising, took a 25% stake in SYNC, a leading deep tech company specializing in fingerprinting as well as local synchronization of TV content and advertising. After a solid first half of 2020 despite an unprecedented period, Madvertise confirms its ambitions and the refocusing of its activities by announcing the merger with SYNC, offering a unique technological solution on the market and together constituting the largest advertising network in France (excluding GAFA).

SYNC, founded in France 4 years ago in the Paris region, has invented and patented a new digital monetization solution: a real-time, flexible and scalable platform to synchronize ads and content on most digital devices (TV, mobile) and platforms (Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter ...). Today, the solution is used by more than 20 agencies and 150 advertisers, deployed in 110 applications and websites, records more than 55 million downloads, and has achieved in 2019, a turnover of 1.1 M€.

This agreement, which offers numerous technical and commercial synergies, allows both companies to have the largest advertising network of publishers in France and Europe, with more than 200 referenced sites and applications.

Thanks to SYNC, "Madvertise has found a first-rate partner that offers high-performance technology for real-time synchronization of cell phones and other devices, in order to develop an effective, global, creative, anonymous and user-friendly advertising solution. In addition to providing us with access to new markets, this partnership allows us to expand our expertise by integrating a talented team of 12 specialists and to support our development strategy in new territories, particularly across the Atlantic. After the successful sale of Bemobee, this transaction is part of Madvertise's growth dynamic and confirms its strategic refocusing. "said François Roloff, CEO of Madvertise.

"The synergies are obvious and immediate between Madvertise and SYNC and the ambition is shared: to become the most powerful advertising network in France and a real alternative for our clients and publisher partners. Our cutting-edge technologies, backed by Madvertise's expertise and international network, will accelerate the deployment of our unique privacy focused advertising offer (no personal data is used), while respecting the user experience. SYNC teams are delighted with this merger, which augurs well for innovative major projects. » specifies the Management of SYNC.

This merger, carried out through a capital increase, has received the support of SYNC's historical shareholders (IDInvest, Entrepreneur Invest and Art Pradier), who also participated in it. Madvertise will have the option to increase its stake in SYNC to 100% based on the achievement of performance conditions. This new structuring transaction allows the Group to confirm the acceleration of its growth plan.

About Madvertise

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximise advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

More information on www.madvertise.com

Contacts

AELIUM FINANCE - Investors

Valentine Boivin / Solène Kennis

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

[email protected]

About SYNC

SYNC is a French deep tech which offers advertising formats for new, innovative mobile uses, synchronized with television and radio. Advertising is enriched by an open solution of dynamic and synchronized pre-loading thanks to a technology patented by SYNC.

Three complementary offers have been developed to meet all needs:

• SYNC DISPLAY shows rich ad formats on mobile devices synchronized with the TV. This is new advertising inventory for advertisers and agencies, with additional revenue for app providers.

• SYNC ACTIVATE helps optimize keyword campaigns through real-time TV synchronization, not only with Google, but also with Facebook and other digital platforms.

• SYNC ENGAGE provides media groups with the most widely used white label interactive accompanying multi-screen solution. The clients won include the world's largest media companies such as Disney, Endemol, NBC, NFL, Yahoo and Sony.

www.sync.tv

https://twitter.com/synctv

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/sync-sas

This press release contains forward-looking information concerning Madvertise's financial position and results. Although based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters that are unknown to the company or are not presently considered material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. In particular, the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic are uncertain and the health crisis could aggravate risks facing the Group.