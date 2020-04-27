27/04/2020 - 16:45

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands

April 27, 2020

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

La Perla responds to COVID-19 pandemic

Amsterdam, April 27, 2020 – La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the “Company” and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) is suspending its targets.

As a result of the accelerated global spread of COVID-19, the Group was forced to temporarily close multiple of its own retail stores or face the closure of other points-of-sale for its merchandise. In addition, the production facility in Bologna, Italy, remains closed. With these closures, the Company is helping to protect its workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

These closures have a negative impact on the Group's sales and its earnings developments cannot be adequately determined or reliably quantified at this time. As a result, the Group targets of sales in excess of €130 million in 2020, a positive EBITDA in 2020 and sales of around €200 million in 2022 are suspended.

Media contacts

Finsbury

Edward Simpkins/Jenny Bahr: LaPerla-LON@finsbury.com / +44 207 251 38 01

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited (“La Perla Beauty”) and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Operating La Perla Group”). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand “La Perla”. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

